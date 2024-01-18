advertisement

Photos: Inside an 18th century French bakery

Photos: Inside an 18th century French bakery

In Bourdeaux, a bakery built in 1765 continues to churn out traditional French breads

A employee sorts breads in an 18th-century wood-fired oven built in 1765 during the reign of French King Louis XV, at the Au Petrin Moissagais bakery in Bordeaux, south-west France. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
A employee sorts breads in an 18th-century wood-fired oven built in 1765 during the reign of French King Louis XV, at the Au Petrin Moissagais bakery in Bordeaux, south-west France. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 18.01.2024  |  02:00 PM IST
A baker cooks croissants in the 18th-century wood-fired oven dating back to 1765. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
A baker cooks croissants in the 18th-century wood-fired oven dating back to 1765. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
Traditional wood-fired ovens guarantee even heat distribution in the baking chamber due to their refractory bricks and dome shape. It results in perfectly baked bread with a crisp crust and soft interior. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
Traditional wood-fired ovens guarantee even heat distribution in the baking chamber due to their refractory bricks and dome shape. It results in perfectly baked bread with a crisp crust and soft interior. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
A basket of traditional Gascon bread baked in the 18th-century bakery, Au Petrin Moissagais, in Bourdeaux, France. The thick-crusty loaf originates in the Gascony region of France. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
A basket of traditional Gascon bread baked in the 18th-century bakery, Au Petrin Moissagais, in Bourdeaux, France. The thick-crusty loaf originates in the Gascony region of France. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
A baker cuts dough to make traditional Gascon bread in the 18th-century wood-fired oven. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)
A baker cuts dough to make traditional Gascon bread in the 18th-century wood-fired oven. (Photo by Philippe Lopez, AFP)

