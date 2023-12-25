Chasing Christmas treats around the world

Kürtőskalács or chimney cakes are traditional Hungarian Christmas fare. They have a crisp sugar-coated exterior, soft interior and are shaped like cylindrical pipes. In this photo, chefs bake chimney cakes at one of Europe's most famous outdoor Christmas markets, the Advent Bazilika market in downtown Budapest, Hungary.
(Photo by Denes Erdos, AP)
In this photo, Laurent Andre, executive chef at the InterContinental hotel in Paris, prepares a cake named opera garni. It is a Christmas Yule log, inspired by the city's historic opera house the Palais Garnier.
(Photo by Benoit Tessier, Reuters)
Bakers and audience celebrate a 1.9-ton Stollen cake during a parade to Germany's oldest Christmas market Striezelmarkt in Dresden, Germany.
(Photo by Matthias Rietschel, Reuters)
A worker prepares cakes inside a century-old traditional bakery ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata.
(Photo by Digbyanshu Sarkar, AFP)
Piles of Christmas' baked unleavened bread sheets (oplatek) in a storage are ready for packing after production in a small parish farm's kitchen in Blonie, suburb of Tarnow, southern Poland. The sharing of oplatek is the most important part of the Polish Christmas Eve, which begins with the first twinkling of the stars in the dark winter sky.
(Photo by Wojtek Radwanski, AFP)