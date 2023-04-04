Top Indian restaurants in London serve halal food for Ramzan Darjeeling Express, Dishoom have introduced menus with iftar specialties /food/discover/top-indian-restaurants-in-london-serve-halal-food-for-ramzan-111680582393804.html 111680582393804 story

A story by Bloomberg pointed out an increasing number of restaurants are serving halal food for the holy month of Ramzan. The story published on Monday titled, London Restaurants Are Celebrating Ramadan in a Big Way, noted ‘everything from pepperoni pizza to Filipino-accented ramen bowls’ has halal meat.

This is a sign that more restaurants are paying attention to their diners’ choices which will add to their revenues. Across the world, there are several Muslims who break their fast in restaurants or by ordering in food. A Conde Nast Traveller story published last year reported ‘just about a decade ago’ halal food was limited to street side carts selling kebabs, but now they are available in premium establishments as well as Michelin-starred restaurants such as Frog by Adam Handling in Covent Garden that follows a zero waste policy, Kai in Mayfair that offers Chinese food and the contemporary Indian restaurant BiBi in Mayfair that sources spices from India.

Other upscale Indian establishments include Gymkhana in Mayfair, Darjeeling Express in Kingly Court and Dishoom that has branches across London. One can eat their way through halal dishes, like biryani, koftas and kebabs. Most restaurants welcome guests with complimentary dates. Demands for halal foods run high. The Bloomberg story quoted Darjeeling Express’ Asma Khan as saying, “My big tables of young Muslim men who come can eat anyone under the table. Their bill is as big as those next to them where people are drinking alcohol, and they’re just eating—and drinking water.” The story highlights Khan ‘donates her full salary during Ramzan to feed people in the UK and Bangladesh.’

Closer to Eid, which falls on April 23 this year, most restaurants will roll out festive special menus.