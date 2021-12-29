advertisement

This plant-based burger is made by a smart robot chef

This plant-based burger is made by a smart robot chef

Customers can use an app to customise their orders and a robot chef, which is the size of a large oven, can make three different steaks simultaneously

This picture taken on December 28, 2021 shows a cross section of a plant-based hamburger with a meaty taste, made and cooked by a robot according to customer requirements, offered by Israeli fast food brand BBB in the Israeli coastal town of Herzliya. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
By AFP

LAST UPDATED 29.12.2021  |  10:15 AM IST

An Israeli fast food restaurant is serving up a veggie steak made and cooked by a robot that tailors ingredients and cooking time to customer tastes.

"It's the first time that a machine is making a personalised hamburger by itself," said Racheli Vizman, CEO of SavorEat, an Israeli start-up that specialises in meat alternatives.

Customers can use an app to choose the amount of vegetable protein or fat in their "steak", as well as its size and how they want it cooked, she said.

The "robot chef", which is the size of a large oven, can make three different steaks simultaneously -- though a human staff member makes up the burgers.

It mixes ingredients including beans, potatoes and chickpeas to create a texture that "resembles that of real meat", said Vizman, who started the business in 2018 along with two professors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The steaks at the BBB restaurant in the coastal city of Herzliya are cooked within minutes, she said, adding that they contain no animal proteins and are kosher.

"We hope to respond to the cravings of vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians," who occasionally eat meat, BBB's Ahuva Turgeman said.

Around five percent of Israelis say they are vegan and the market for meat alternatives is on the rise, according to SavorEat.

Also read | This TV screen can imitate food flavours

