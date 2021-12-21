This Christmas, bring the feast home

A special turkey menu by Tres, Delhi

Make this a hearty Christmas by ordering in a spread fit for royalty. The piece de resistance of this menu is the sage and apple-walnut stuffed, sous-vide roast turkey. However, the sides are not mere background characters, but complete dishes in their own right. These include herb-roasted potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, charred kale and cranberry glaze. End the meal on a sweet note with Christmas plum cake topped with brandy sauce. Order 72-hours in advance. instagram.com/tresdelhi/

Go traditional with The Artful Baker, Delhi

Want a spread that feels like a warm hug? The Artful Baker has a sweet menu that can add a spicy, cinnamony, fragrant touch to your Christmas table. Begin the meal with plum cake or spiced carrot cake and move on to the chocolate and bourbon yule log. Wash this down with a cuppa of hot chocolate bomb or go savoury with pannetone, fig and onion brioche. This would go well with any thick, creamy warm soup (we recommend a roast cauliflower one). Round it up with an indulgent baked strawberry cheesecake and champagne and white chocolate mousse. instagram.com/theartful_baker/ Costs ₹2000 and above

Roast turkey at Tres, Delhi

Give an Indian touch to the festive spread with Social, Delhi

The chain has launched a limited edition holiday menu not just at its outposts in the capital, but for delivery as well. The eclectic spread includes the Christmas tikka, or smokey boneless chicken legs marinated with roast garlic and sumac. Combine this with the Christmas couch potato platter or the tandoori sausage platter for a hearty meal. Indian winters are incomplete without the gajar ka halwa, and Social has given the iconic dessert a unique touch by serving halwa on carrot cake with nuts, raisins and smoked custard. Menu available on social.dotpe.in

The Christmas Tikka at Social, Delhi

Once upon a Bao Dog at The Fatty Bao, Mumbai

Give a fun touch to the Christmas spready with the special Bao Dog menu at The Fatty Bao. A cross between the hot dog and pillowy baos, the selection features combinations such as the Sriracha pork dog, spicy Korean chicken dog, dancing shrimp dog and the vegetarian tempayy bao dog. Order via Swiggy, Zomato and or directly from the restaurant through Thrive

The sticky ginger chilli pork dog at The Fatty Bao, Mumbai. Photo: Vinayak Grover

Bring the sunshine of Goa home with O Pedro, Mumbai

Bring home family-style dishes from the sun-kissed state. The wholesome delivery menu includes O Pedro’s Christmas duck with Xacuti curry, duck fat rice and charred tomato chutney, and more. The highlight is the jumbo crab sh-ek sh-ek, which is available only with a 48-hour pre-order. So, deck your halls with boughs of holly and let the restaurant do the rest to add some Christmas cheer to your home. Call 9967365514 for details

The Christmas spread at O Pedro

A limited edition feast by Mahabelly, Delhi

The eatery has been sharing highlights from its festive menu on social media with the hashtag, ‘Very Belly Christmas’. Available for takeaway or delivery on the 25th, the selection is extensive, featuring the best of dishes from across Kerala. While the appetisers include the Trivandrum chicken fry, Jinson's buff dry fry and baby potato piralan, the main course has the delectable duck roast and a hearty pork vindaloo. Don't miss out on the caramel custard for dessert. Pre-order at 9017906907

The Ruchira Kitchen Christmas Edition 2021

A seven course Christmas eve menu by Ruchira Hoon, Delhi

Food writer, consultant and home chef Ruchira Hoon's old-school Christmas menu is as traditional as it can get. There's a classic whole-roast chicken brined for 24 hours, garlic green beans with a leafy salad speckled with cranberries, walnuts and feta. Vegetarians can opt for the Christmas file pie with a flaky crumbly crust stuffed with winter vegetables in a dijon mustard sauce. End the feast on a sweet note with the Tres Leches Cake Tub generously filled with rum-soaked fruit and served with whipped cream. Preorder by Whatsapping on 9899388238.

Holychic's Christmas Box.

The Christmas Box from Holychic, Bengaluru

A limited edition box with tender smoked rotisserie chicken from a home chef venture known for their ethically sourced chicken. Their Christmas special roast is accompanied with red wine jus, baked chicken liver puff and dinner rolls. There's also a salad with smoked vinaigrette, corned cream and garlic dill potatoes and a Christmas fruit cake too. Pre-order on @holychic_blr, Instagram.

Christmas Breakfast Platter by The Theatric Platter.

A spectacular breakfast with The Theatric Platter's grazing board, Delhi and Mumbai

Forget dinner, try this breakfast platter instead. Grazing company, The Theatrics Platter, has freshly baked croissants, donuts, fruits, cream and jams for an extraordinary breakfast on Christmas day. Preorder on 9619007533.

