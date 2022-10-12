advertisement

Home > Food> Discover > These tasty mushrooms are grown using beer and bread waste

These tasty mushrooms are grown using beer and bread waste

As the need for conscious farming grows, a company in Brussels repurposes waste to produce a variety of organic mushrooms

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.10.2022  |  04:08 PM IST
A photo of eryngii mushrooms produced by the Brussels-based company Eclo. It recycles beer and bread waste to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
1/5
A photo of eryngii mushrooms produced by the Brussels-based company Eclo. It recycles beer and bread waste to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
An employee from Eclo throws bread waste into a machine to produce substrates to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
2/5
An employee from Eclo throws bread waste into a machine to produce substrates to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Eclo's Co-funder Quentin Declerck holds a crate of mushrooms. The company operates out of an ancient Anderlecht slaughterhouse cellar which previously held techno parties and exhibitions. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
3/5
Eclo's Co-funder Quentin Declerck holds a crate of mushrooms. The company operates out of an ancient Anderlecht slaughterhouse cellar which previously held techno parties and exhibitions. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
A photo showing harvesting of eryngii mushrooms in the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
4/5
A photo showing harvesting of eryngii mushrooms in the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Shelves filled with shiitake mushrooms grown by repurposing bread and beer waste at the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
5/5
Shelves filled with shiitake mushrooms grown by repurposing bread and beer waste at the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Next Gallery

Anamika Khanna knows how to have a lot of fun with fashion

The designer's show for prêt label AK-OK on the opening night of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was a lesson in how to give a streetwear twist to traditional styles 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.10.2022  |  04:08 PM IST
From the fluidity in tailoring to uneven hems, the collection was a celebration of abstract prints and embroideries, with a fresh 3D definition.
1/5
From the fluidity in tailoring to uneven hems, the collection was a celebration of abstract prints and embroideries, with a fresh 3D definition. (PTI)
The clashing of prints, the presence of denim in various forms, the splash of colours, the fluidity of ensembles—Khanna put together a collection that was innovative, versatile and youthful.  
2/5
The clashing of prints, the presence of denim in various forms, the splash of colours, the fluidity of ensembles—Khanna put together a collection that was innovative, versatile and youthful.   (PTI)
The ‘gajra’ helped give some ensembles a more rockstar kind of vibe.
3/5
The ‘gajra’ helped give some ensembles a more rockstar kind of vibe. (PTI)
Anamika Khanna, along with models showcasing her creations, during the show on 11 October at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.
4/5
Anamika Khanna, along with models showcasing her creations, during the show on 11 October at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. (PTI)
With the showcase, AK-OK also launched its men's collection. 
5/5
With the showcase, AK-OK also launched its men's collection.  (Courtesy AK-OK/Instagram)

Next Gallery

Get to know Doha’s signature coffee, ahead of the World Cup

Arabic coffee or 'gahwa' is prepared by roasting coffee beans, then boiling them with cardamom and saffron

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.10.2022  |  04:08 PM IST
Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
1/5
Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Gahwa is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron. Served in small cups, it has a strong aroma of cardamom, is yellowish in colour and has a tea-like consistency. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
2/5
Gahwa is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron. Served in small cups, it has a strong aroma of cardamom, is yellowish in colour and has a tea-like consistency. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Pictured here is the elegant, golden dallah used for serving ‘gahwa’, It is the traditional Arabic coffee pot. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
3/5
Pictured here is the elegant, golden dallah used for serving ‘gahwa’, It is the traditional Arabic coffee pot. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Dates or sweets are served along with the coffee to offset its bitter flavour. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
4/5
Dates or sweets are served along with the coffee to offset its bitter flavour. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
If you are visiting Qatar for the World Cup, don't miss out on ‘gahwa’ or Arabic coffee served in street stalls in Doha's oldest market, Souq Waqif. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
5/5
If you are visiting Qatar for the World Cup, don't miss out on ‘gahwa’ or Arabic coffee served in street stalls in Doha's oldest market, Souq Waqif. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)

Next Gallery

In Paris, Vivienne Westwood brings kink and art together

Andreas Kronthaler gives a grungy twist to an aesthetic from the medieval era 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.10.2022  |  04:08 PM IST
Kronthaler took inspiration from the clothing of medieval and renaissance nobles and peasants to create drape-heavy silhouettes. 
1/4
Kronthaler took inspiration from the clothing of medieval and renaissance nobles and peasants to create drape-heavy silhouettes.  (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Georgia May Jagger presented a frilly dress from the Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection, which had a more gothic vibe.
2/4
Georgia May Jagger presented a frilly dress from the Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection, which had a more gothic vibe. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
The show looked more like a theatrical performance than a fashion show, with models walking to the middle of the room to present a creation.
3/4
The show looked more like a theatrical performance than a fashion show, with models walking to the middle of the room to present a creation. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
The high-heel footwear, whether in the form of gladiator sandals or chunky glam rock boots, was the highlight of the show.
4/4
The high-heel footwear, whether in the form of gladiator sandals or chunky glam rock boots, was the highlight of the show. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Next Gallery

A dance of fashion to celebrate Issey Miyake

Designer Satoshi Kondo paid tribute to the brand's late founder at Paris Fashion Week with a choreographed dance show and collection of light, sculptured silhouettes

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.10.2022  |  04:08 PM IST
The show began with models presenting sober monochrome outfits. A portrait of Miyake, who died last month at the age of 84, was projected on the walls.
1/5
The show began with models presenting sober monochrome outfits. A portrait of Miyake, who died last month at the age of 84, was projected on the walls. (REUTERS)
As the show went on, models started presenting lighter outfits that allowed freedom of movement, reflecting the label's trademark style.
2/5
As the show went on, models started presenting lighter outfits that allowed freedom of movement, reflecting the label's trademark style. (AFP)
In the collection, the house has introduced ‘vegetable polyester’, which does not use petroleum products.
3/5
In the collection, the house has introduced ‘vegetable polyester’, which does not use petroleum products. (AFP)
The sculptural clothes had three-dimensional silhouettes.
4/5
The sculptural clothes had three-dimensional silhouettes. (AP)
Models presented a fashion dance show—a concept Issey Miyake pioneered— wearing creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for the house Issey Miyake on 30 September, in Paris.
5/5
Models presented a fashion dance show—a concept Issey Miyake pioneered— wearing creations by designer Satoshi Kondo as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for the house Issey Miyake on 30 September, in Paris. (REUTERS)

Next Gallery

Photos: 66 years of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's iconic dance drama

As Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra gets set to present the 66th edition of its annual dance drama, ‘Shri Ram’, here is a look back at its evolution through the years

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.10.2022  |  04:08 PM IST
The 66th edition of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's annual dance drama, ‘Shri Ram’, is going to be presented in the open air lawns yet again this year. There is something enduring about the appeal of this musical showcase, which was first staged in 1957
1/6
The 66th edition of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's annual dance drama, ‘Shri Ram’, is going to be presented in the open air lawns yet again this year. There is something enduring about the appeal of this musical showcase, which was first staged in 1957
The first ever presentation of ‘Shri Ram’ in Ferozshah Kotla was choreographed by Narendra Sharma, who went to establish Bhoomika Creative Dance Centre in the capital. He also essayed the role of Ravana, while his wife played Sita
2/6
The first ever presentation of ‘Shri Ram’ in Ferozshah Kotla was choreographed by Narendra Sharma, who went to establish Bhoomika Creative Dance Centre in the capital. He also essayed the role of Ravana, while his wife played Sita
The 1957 showcase was attended by many dignitaries including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
3/6
The 1957 showcase was attended by many dignitaries including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Over the years, the dance drama has witnessed many changes, including the shift in the venue to the Kendra open-air lawns. Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, changed the narration from Awadhi to Hindi in the early 2000s to make it more accessible to public. 
4/6
Over the years, the dance drama has witnessed many changes, including the shift in the venue to the Kendra open-air lawns. Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, changed the narration from Awadhi to Hindi in the early 2000s to make it more accessible to public. 
The choreography has also evolved to include performing and martial art forms such as the Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu. Staged over two hours and 40 minutes, the dance drama presents 28 key scenes from the Ramayana
5/6
The choreography has also evolved to include performing and martial art forms such as the Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu. Staged over two hours and 40 minutes, the dance drama presents 28 key scenes from the Ramayana
Today the production is put together entirely in-house. According to Singh, for years, the Kendra students have been involved in the pre-production of the show, However, this time around they will actively participate in the show. ‘It is commendable that our costumes and jewellery are also taken care of internally by our costumes and ornaments Incharge Laxmi Kohli and Sohan Lal,’ she adds
6/6
Today the production is put together entirely in-house. According to Singh, for years, the Kendra students have been involved in the pre-production of the show, However, this time around they will actively participate in the show. ‘It is commendable that our costumes and jewellery are also taken care of internally by our costumes and ornaments Incharge Laxmi Kohli and Sohan Lal,’ she adds

