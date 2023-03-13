The Indian baker who holds two World Record titles Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb secured two world records for her intricate confectionary art /food/discover/the-indian-baker-who-holds-two-world-record-titles-111678679301205.html 111678679301205 story

Baker and cake artist, Prachi Dhabal Deb, spent more than a month working on an intricate, edible model of the Milan Cathedral. The 100 kilo, vegan, royal icing cake earned her a place in the World Book of Records last year. "It was a labour of love, creating a replica of this architectural masterpiece in royal icing medium with Gothic details. It weighed about 100 kg, and all 1,500 pieces of piping that went into it were carefully done, single-handedly. The creation of this artwork also helped me evolve as an artist, as a woman and as a human being," Deb was quoted in a PTI story published on March 8.

There’s more to her long list of achievements. She secured a second spot in the World Book of Records last year for creating the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. Deb creates customised cakes and cookies for weddings, trains enthusiastic bakers and retails 200 gm tubes of her vegan royal icing on the website sugarincakedecor.com. Now, the ambitious baker plans to earn another record.

The 36-year-old quit her job as a financial analyst about a decade ago to explore her creativity as a cake artist. She learned the ropes of confectionary art by training under Sir Eddie Spence MBE in the United Kingdom. Spence, a master baker, was associated with the Royal Family and baked the cake for Princess Diana’s wedding. Deb believes a strong foundation is necessary for professional success which is reflected in her decision to learn from the very best in her industry.

In a post on her Instagram page @prachidhabaldeb, she dedicated the Milan Cathedral cake to her late father-in-law. For Deb, being able to strike a work-life balance is the biggest icing on the cake.