Taste the world at G20 International Food Festival in Delhi

Food lovers will get the chance to relish delicacies from around the country and the world under one roof at the two-day G20 International Food Festival beginning Saturday at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

The theme of the festival, being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), is "Taste the World".

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the festival at 11:30 am.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the food festival and as many as 43 stalls have been put up, an official said on Friday, adding proper security arrangements have been put in place.

Four G20 countries -- China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico -- are participating in the festival.

People will also be able to try cuisines from 14 Indian states and Union territories -- Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the two-day event.

The Ministry of Agriculture will also have eight stalls at the food festival on the theme of 'International Year of Millets'.

The Delhi Prison Department with Tihar Baking School too is participating in the festival.

"The NDMC is providing required space/stall and other onsite logistics support to all participants. It is also providing onsite electrical/water connection and dustbins as per requirement," the civic body said in a statement.

"The food festival would generate awareness about India's presidency of the G20 summit, international cuisines and provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation," the NDMC said.