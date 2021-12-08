advertisement

Take a look at gingerbread houses from around the world

Take a look at gingerbread houses from around the world

Be it the replica of the White House or a design inspired by the American sitcom FRIENDS, the long-held tradition of making gingerbread houses is renewed with creative flair every year

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 08.12.2021  |  04:00 PM IST
Fred Johnson, US House of Representative's executive chef, reattaches the Statue of Freedom to a gingerbread replica of Capitol on Capitol Hill on December 6, 2021, in Washington, DC
Fred Johnson, US House of Representative's executive chef, reattaches the Statue of Freedom to a gingerbread replica of Capitol on Capitol Hill on December 6, 2021, in Washington, DC (Brendan Smialowski, AFP)
The official 2021 Gingerbread White House, made from 120 pounds (54 kg) of pastillage, is meant to honor front-line workers including first responders, grocery workers and postal service employees
The official 2021 Gingerbread White House, made from 120 pounds (54 kg) of pastillage, is meant to honor front-line workers including first responders, grocery workers and postal service employees (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)
A gingerbread house modelled on the famous coffee house from the sitcom FRIENDS at the ArkDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design, during the Gingerbread House 2021 competition held last month.
A gingerbread house modelled on the famous coffee house from the sitcom FRIENDS at the ArkDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design, during the Gingerbread House 2021 competition held last month. (Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP)
A gingerbread house model inspired by the Titanic at the ArkDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design, during this year's Gingerbread House 2021 competition with the theme 'Together', held last month in Stockholm, Sweden
A gingerbread house model inspired by the Titanic at the ArkDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design, during this year's Gingerbread House 2021 competition with the theme 'Together', held last month in Stockholm, Sweden (Jonathan Nackstrand, AFP)
Pictured here is a gingerbread vendor at the traditional annual Christmas Market outside of Vienna's city hall in Vienna, Austria
Pictured here is a gingerbread vendor at the traditional annual Christmas Market outside of Vienna's city hall in Vienna, Austria (Joe Klamar, AFP)

