Try making these sushi waffles for a fun brunch

The waffle iron has been used to make all sorts of hybrid dishes over the years. For example, in 2019, the croffle—made by putting a croissant in a waffle iron until crispy—became a popular dessert in South Korea and then spread to the rest of the world. A café called Croffle House opened in New York City, and started to offer this sweet treat with fresh fruit fillings, Nutella, and whipped cream.

This year, the beloved waffle maker has been the star of yet another hybrid food—sushi waffle. Sushi makes for a great brunch food as it is easy to eat and can be filled with anything from delicious seafood to crispy fried tempura or tofu. However, it can be frustrating to make at home, as it requires a rolling mat, big sheets of nori or seaweed, and needs to be prepared with the right technique, which can take a long time to perfect. Therefore, sushi waffles, which are crispy and savoury are a way to enjoy the fresh flavours of the Japanese delicacy without the fuss.

The dish involves putting sushi rice into a waffle iron until golden and crunchy. The recipe originated in a video on Instagram by food content blogger Anna Castkova (@recipesbyanne) in January. It has garnered 1.8 crore views and more than 300 thousand views. In the reel, she tops the rice waffles with fresh salmon, avocados, sriracha, and mayo, combining different textures and appetizing flavours that are associated with regular sushi.

Soon, other content creators started making their own versions of the dish. For example, in February, home cook Stephanie Manzinali (@that.veganbabe) took to her Instagram to show a vegan version of sushi waffles, consisting of mashed avocado, cucumber, and crispy tofu on top of the rice.

To learn more about these sushi waffles, take a look at this video.

