Singapore now has more Michelin-starred restaurants than ever

The Michelin-starred dining scene in Singapore continues to grow, from street food to high-end restaurants. There are now 52 places to eat with stars in the city, up from 49 in 2021.

Two new restaurants have been added to the two-star list, announced recently. One of them is Cloudstreet, an ambitious restaurant with international influences. The other is Thevar, a creative Indian restaurant from chef Mano Thevar, with dishes like korma rack of lamb. Both have been elevated from one star ratings.

There are also seven new one-star spots including Nae:um, which is Korean-inspired and named after a fragrance, the 12-seat kappo sushi restaurant Hamamoto and Reve, a Franco-Japanese concept. The renowned barbecue spot Burnt Ends was given a new Michelin star after relocating. The number of three-star spots remained the same.

A handful of spots fell off the one-star list—including the Italian restaurant and bar Garibaldi and the elegant French-accented spot Corner House. The street-food stall on the list, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, is an outlier among the high-end dining spots. The cost of an eight-course tasting menu at the new two-star Cloudstreet is S$338 ($240).

Louis Han of Nae:um was given the Young Chef Award; the Welcome & Service Award went to Samantha Goh of Saint Pierre. Still, there are plenty of great spots to eat in Singapore at that won’t break the bank. Last week, Michelin announced awards for the city’s bib gourmands, or best value-dining spots. It’s the sixth year that the guide has awarded stars in Singapore.

