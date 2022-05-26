Selena Gomez sparks joy with a new cookware collection

Recently, singer and actress Selena Gomez launched a minimal and stylish cookware collection by partnering with kitchenware brand Our Place. The idea is to make cooking uncomplicated and fun.

The Our Place X Selena collection has a small batch of multifunctional pots and pans inspired by traditional cookware. With these products, the brand aims to introduce modern heirloom pieces for a contemporary kitchen. One of the highlights of the new collection is the versatility of each piece. Apart from the cookware, there are serving plates in small and large sizes, a handy set of three knives and drinking glasses. In keeping with the minimal theme, the colour palette has only two colours—a muted red or rosa and inky blue or Azul.

The 29-year-old celebrity has a keen interest in cooking. She says for her cooking is fun, and the cookware collection embodies this ethos. In the pandemic, Gomez launched a quarantine cooking show Selena + Chef where she cooks alongside celebrity chefs on video calls. The show is streaming on HBO Max, and has completed three seasons.

The cookware collection is an extension of her celebrity and interest in food. For her, mental health is another area of interest. In 2020, Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It comes as no surprise that 10% of the profits from the sale of her cookware collection will be used to ‘expand mental health services for young people.’ It’s not the first time she has shown support towards mental health issues. The young artist started the initiative Rare Impact fund to raise awareness and provide more access to mental health care. It’s an offshoot of her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

The Our Place X Selena collection has limited pieces and its products can be shipped to USA, Canada and UK currently. The most expensive piece is the cooking pot with a lid at $165 ( ₹12,800 approx.), and the lowest priced product is a stack of four glasses at $50 dollars ( ₹3,900).

Also read | Why an old-school kitchen knife is making a comeback