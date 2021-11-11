Selena Gomez' recipe for a food show 

The 29-year-old singer has announced that the fourth season of her food show Selena + Chef is in the works. It will air on the streaming platform HBO Max. Although a release date has not been confirmed, the premier is slated for next year.

The show producers said that the shoot will take place in a beach house. Apart from being the host, Gomez is also a producer of the show. In an Instagram post on @selenagomez, the singer says, “Take it from me, cooking is way more fun when you aren't stressing over every little detail.”

In season three, celebrity chefs such as Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe and Gabe Kennedy were featured. The previous seasons had an irreverent take on Gomez’ kitchen mishaps which could have helped her be a better cook, and added to the authenticity of cooking real time. The series was aired last year for quarantine cooking and garnered a loyal viewership. Due to lockdown restrictions they had to adopt a hybrid format, and some chefs, like Jamie Oliver, taught new recipes on video calls. In 2020, Aaron Saidman was one of the executive producers of Selena + Chef . The name might seem familiar because he had also produced the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking.

Gomez took to the kitchen in the pandemic and started to get inventive with home cooking. On the show, in the true spirit of an amateur cook, she looks forward to learning from master chefs who are invited as guests. There is also a philanthropic angle as the singer donates $10,000 to a charity picked by her guests during each episode. It has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations to date, reports a story titled Selena + Chef’ Renewed For Season 4 By HBO Max published on Deadline.com. The story quoted Gomez as saying: “Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations.”

