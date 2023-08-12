Independence Day: Celebrate India's culinary diversity in these restaurants From dining for a cause to a menu inspired by army regiments, here are three restaurants celebrating Independence Day in a unique way /food/discover/restaurants-celebrate-independence-day-2023-111691828393037.html 111691828393037 story

Dine for a cause

Every year, since 2015, The Bombay Canteen hosts an Independence Day Daawat to bring together diners for a good cause. In the past, the proceeds from this community-style food experience went towards children’s education in collaboration with Teach For India and the Miracle Foundation; and supporting farmers when the restaurant joined hands with the Nandi Foundation. This year, they are partnering with the volunteer-driven organisation Robin Hood Army to distribute ration kits to more than 2000 families in the villages of Raigad and Palghar districts in Maharashtra. As for the dining experience, the restaurant turns into a community-style eating space just for a day with a menu celebrating the culinary diversity of India. The tables are joined, banana leaves are laid out and food is served thali-style. On the menu, there’s Karnataka’s pumpkin soju, Himachal’s bhatt ki dal, Gujarat’s moong dal kachori, Kolkata’s ghugni chaat and Madurai’s Nannari Sarbat and so much more.

Date: August 15, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm (Dine-in)

No reservations. Seating on first come, first serve, basis.

A hat tip to the Indian Army

The restaurant Coriander Kitchen in Conrad in Pune has a special Independence Day Brunch inspired by the Indian army. The menu draws from the archives of army canteens across the country. There’s Ladhaki Thukpa from the Ladakh Regiment, Kanyakumari Fish Curry from the Madras Regiment, Aloo ke Gutke from the Garhwal Regiment; and Puran Poli from the Maratha Regiment. The hotel has special offers for diners who are serving in the army, and retired veterans from the army, navy and air force.

Date: August 15, 2023

Time: 12:30-4 pm

For reservations, call on 02067456745 or +91 9168603850.

Misson millets

The restaurant Alfresco 24/7 at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is celebrating all things millet this Independence Day. Executive chef Madhumita Mohanta has conceptualised a menu featuring Crunchy Edamame and Amaranth Salad, Thai Spiced Infused Foxtail and Pomelo Salad, Crunchy Quinoa Bites, Ragi Idlis and Millet Laddus.

Date: 11- 20 August 2023

Time: 12 pm - 11 pm

For reservations, call +91 33 4444 7777

