In photos: Ramzan food markets in Delhi, Mumbai and Srinagar

1/6 Red Sole Ribbon Ankle-Wrap Stiletto Sandals: Hot pink Christian Louboutin sandals in napa leather and crepe satin ribbon for that decadent feel. Available on Neimanmarcus.com; ₹ 88,756

2/6 Floral-Printed Plisse Leather Midi Skirt: Showcasing Balenciaga’s “Lily” print from this season, this midi skirt is made from flexible leather into an A-line silhouette. Available on Modaoperandi.com (on pre-order); $6,890 (around ₹ 5.64 lakh)

3/6 Lehenga From Imperial Minimalism By Sarah & Sandeep: The designer duo’s fresh, functional take on wedding wear marries Indian and Western silhouettes. Available on Sarahsandeep.com; price on request

4/6 Amethyst Ribbon Ring: A playful and delicate ring crafted in 18-carat gold, set with natural amethyst baguettes along the band, from Akansha Sethi. Available on Akanshasethi.com; around ₹ 1.3 lakh

5/6 Micro Bon Bon: Jimmy Choo’s iconic Bon Bon bag is re-imagined in miniature using napa leather. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com; €595(around ₹ 53,550)