Home > Food> Discover > In photos: Ramzan food markets in Delhi, Mumbai and Srinagar

In photos: Ramzan food markets in Delhi, Mumbai and Srinagar

On the eve of Ramzan, piles of essentials for sehri and iftar fill food markets  

Agencies
LAST PUBLISHED 12.03.2024  |  09:16 AM IST
People shop on the eve of holy month of Ramadan near the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Monday, 
1/5
People shop on the eve of holy month of Ramadan near the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Monday,  (Photo by Raj K Raj, Hindustan Times)
A view of rows of watermelons in Navi Mumbai's Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committee (APMC) fruit market, readied to be sold during the holy month of Ramadan, starting from Tuesday, 
2/5
A view of rows of watermelons in Navi Mumbai's Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committee (APMC) fruit market, readied to be sold during the holy month of Ramadan, starting from Tuesday,  (Bachchan Kumar, HT PHOTO)
Pineapples at the  APMC fruit market on Monday, ahead of beginning of Holy month of Ramadan starting from Tuesday in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 11, 2024.
3/5
Pineapples at the  APMC fruit market on Monday, ahead of beginning of Holy month of Ramadan starting from Tuesday in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Bachchan Kumar, HT PHOTO)
In Srinagar, a shop keeper sells varieties of dates ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on 11 March.
4/5
In Srinagar, a shop keeper sells varieties of dates ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on 11 March. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi, Hindustan Times)
In Srinagar, a road side vendor sells dates ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on 11 March.Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)--
5/5
In Srinagar, a road side vendor sells dates ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on 11 March.Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)-- (Photo by Waseem Andrabi, Hindustan Times)

