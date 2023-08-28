Raksha Bandhan gifts for every kind of foodie

Bengaluru's Anand Sweets and Savouries has collaborated with GIVA Jewellery for luxurious gift box for Raksha Bandhan. The mithai part of the box has anjeer burfi, kaju katli, kardantu and baklava, while GIVA has created a silver Rakhi. The box is complete with a greeting card, kumkum and roli chawal, Price starts at ₹1499. To buy, visit Anand stores in the city.
This is for those who stay away from all things sweet—a massive grazing board with crackers, cheese and mini snacks from the Mumbai-based gourmet caterer, Sage & Olio. There is some chocolate thrown in because a massive box, like this one, must be shared. Price ₹4000. To buy, visit @sageandolio on Instagram.
Does your sibling like a good cocktail? Then here's the perfect gift suggestion for you. Get this box of six different cocktail mixers, along with a from Bartisans in Mumbai. It comes with a jigger, coasters and a mixing spoon to elevate the home bar. The box can be customised according to your sibling's preferences. For a box of six cocktail mixers, the price starts at ₹2599. To buy, visit bartisans.in.
Delhi-based gourmet mithai brand Gur Chini has introduced assorted boxes of 10 sweets with a rakhi, chawal and mouli. Price is ₹1599. To buy, visit gurchini.com.
If your sibling prefers cakes and pastries, instead of mithai, bring them is lovely gift box with babka, madeleines, financiers, cookies and cheese from the Delhi patisserie, Monique. Price ₹ 5125. To buy, visit cafemonique.com.