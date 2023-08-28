Raksha Bandhan gifts for every kind of foodie

Does your sibling like a good cocktail? Then here's the perfect gift suggestion for you. Get this box of six different cocktail mixers, along with a from Bartisans in Mumbai. It comes with a jigger, coasters and a mixing spoon to elevate the home bar. The box can be customised according to your sibling's preferences. For a box of six cocktail mixers, the price starts at ₹ 2599. To buy, visit bartisans.in.