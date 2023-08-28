advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Food> Discover > Raksha Bandhan gifts for every kind of foodie

Raksha Bandhan gifts for every kind of foodie

Here’s a list of gift boxes filled with mithai, madeleines and cocktail mixers

(Left) Assorted mithai boxes from Gur Chini; and a gift box with cocktail mixers from Bartisans.
(Left) Assorted mithai boxes from Gur Chini; and a gift box with cocktail mixers from Bartisans.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.08.2023  |  02:00 PM IST
Bengaluru's Anand Sweets and Savouries has collaborated with GIVA Jewellery for luxurious gift box for Raksha Bandhan. The mithai part of the box has anjeer burfi, kaju katli, kardantu and baklava, while GIVA has created a silver Rakhi. The box is complete with a greeting card, kumkum and roli chawal, Price starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1499. To buy, visit Anand stores in the city.
Bengaluru's Anand Sweets and Savouries has collaborated with GIVA Jewellery for luxurious gift box for Raksha Bandhan. The mithai part of the box has anjeer burfi, kaju katli, kardantu and baklava, while GIVA has created a silver Rakhi. The box is complete with a greeting card, kumkum and roli chawal, Price starts at 1499. To buy, visit Anand stores in the city.
This is for those who stay away from all things sweet—a massive grazing board with crackers, cheese and mini snacks from the Mumbai-based gourmet caterer, Sage & Olio. There is some chocolate thrown in because a massive box, like this one, must be shared. Price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4000. To buy, visit @sageandolio on Instagram.
This is for those who stay away from all things sweet—a massive grazing board with crackers, cheese and mini snacks from the Mumbai-based gourmet caterer, Sage & Olio. There is some chocolate thrown in because a massive box, like this one, must be shared. Price 4000. To buy, visit @sageandolio on Instagram.
Does your sibling like a good cocktail? Then here's the perfect gift suggestion for you. Get this box of six different cocktail mixers, along with a from Bartisans in Mumbai. It comes with a jigger, coasters and a mixing spoon to elevate the home bar. The box can be customised according to your sibling's preferences. For a box of six cocktail mixers, the price starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2599. To buy, visit bartisans.in.
Does your sibling like a good cocktail? Then here's the perfect gift suggestion for you. Get this box of six different cocktail mixers, along with a from Bartisans in Mumbai. It comes with a jigger, coasters and a mixing spoon to elevate the home bar. The box can be customised according to your sibling's preferences. For a box of six cocktail mixers, the price starts at 2599. To buy, visit bartisans.in.
Delhi-based gourmet mithai brand Gur Chini has introduced assorted boxes of 10 sweets with a rakhi, chawal and mouli. Price is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1599. To buy, visit gurchini.com.
Delhi-based gourmet mithai brand Gur Chini has introduced assorted boxes of 10 sweets with a rakhi, chawal and mouli. Price is 1599. To buy, visit gurchini.com.
If your sibling prefers cakes and pastries, instead of mithai, bring them is lovely gift box with babka, madeleines, financiers, cookies and cheese from the Delhi patisserie, Monique. Price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 5125. To buy, visit cafemonique.com.
If your sibling prefers cakes and pastries, instead of mithai, bring them is lovely gift box with babka, madeleines, financiers, cookies and cheese from the Delhi patisserie, Monique. Price 5125. To buy, visit cafemonique.com.

Next Story