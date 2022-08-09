Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sweet treats for your siblings

Delicious Ghewars from Gur Chini

If you're looking for a classic gift of mithai, Gur Chini has got you covered with their Ghewars made from desi ghee to commemorate Raksha Bandhan and the monsoon season. They have creative varieties like Bikaneri Malai Rabdi Ghewar, Chocolate Chips Ghewar, Wild Rose Ghewar, Alphonso Mango Ghewar and even an Activated Charcoal Ghewar. Order at their stores in Delhi or on their website www.gurchini.com. Available for pan-India delivery; price ₹1800 approx.

Assorted ghewars from Gur Chini

Artisanal desserts from Patasa

Patasa in Mumbai is offering four different hampers for Raksha Bandhan. The artisanal mithai box offers Gulabi Baklava and almond barfi with orange compote while another hamper offers an assortment of chocolates like Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel bonbons, White Chocolate Raspberry bonbons and Milk Chocolate Hazelnut truffles. Place orders on @patasaofficial on Instagram, delivery only available in Mumbai; price, ₹775 to 2450.

Chocolates from Patasa

Healthy ice cream hampers from Get-A-Whey

Treat your siblings to low calorie ice cream with this hamper from Get-A-Whey. They offer six high protein ice creams in flavors like Belgian chocolate and mango and three ice pops in flavors like watermelon and guava chilli. Order on www.getawhey.in. Delivery available across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur.

Raksha Bandhan ice cream hamper from Get-A-Whey

Nuts and chocolate from The Binge

The Binge is offering hampers with an assortment of chocolates and dry fruits. Treat your siblings to their ‘The Grandeur Box’ featuring chocolate dragées in flavours like Raspberry French Caramel and Hazelnut, caramelised pecans and almond florentines. Order online at www.thebinge.in; price, ₹1500 to 8260.

The Grandeur Box by The Binge

Gourmet foods from JW Marriott, Bengaluru

JW Marriott is offering a range of hampers to celebrate your siblings this season. Their Rakhi Exemplary luxury hamper has fig balsamic glaze, truffle vinegar, macadamia nuts, a box of mithai, macaroons and chocolate and walnut banana cake. Available at JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru; price ₹850 to 11,450; Call 8420218486

The Rakhi Exemplary hamper by JW Marriott, Bengaluru

Spirits and cocktails from Boutique Spirit Brands

If you and your siblings enjoy sitting down for a drink together, this is the perfect option for you. Boutique Spirit Brands offers a diverse range of spirits like Shori Double Malt Whisky, Gladius blended 10 year old rum, Zeus XO Blended Brandy and also curates cocktails.

Spirits from Boutique Spirit Brands

Delicious desserts from Monèr

Monèr's Rakhi hamper that comes with lemon pound cake, hot chocolate mix, macarons, Alfajores cookies and caramel candy is perfect for siblings with a sweet tooth . They are also offering mini Croquembouche, made with profiteroles filled with vanilla crème pâtissière dipped in caramel and assembled into a tower. Call 7770014123 to order, delivery only in Mumbai; price of the hamper ₹2500, price of the croquembouche ₹4500.

Mini Croquembouche by Monèr

Also read: 4 mithais to enjoy this monsoon season