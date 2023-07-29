Get a sandwich for a cause at a pop-up in Bengaluru On Sunday, a pizza place in the city will host a sandwich pop-up in collaboration with a chef from Coorg. All proceeds will go to a charitable organisation /food/discover/pop-up-bengaluru-nikki-ponappa-brik-oven-111690545709173.html 111690545709173 story

Do you want to spend the weekend discovering something new and donating for a good cause? This Sunday, munch on delicious sandwiches at this pop-up in Bengaluru that brings together food and a charitable cause.

The pizza place Brik Oven in Indiranagar has partnered with chef Nikki Ponappa for a special breakfast sandwich menu for the pop-up. She is the founder of the Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen Food Lover Company. Ponappa also runs The Coorg Wellness Foundation, a registered organisation that does voluntary work in Bengaluru and Coorg to conserve wildlife, and support old age homes and underprivileged children.

“I’ve tried to remain true to Coorg cuisine through every sandwich at this pop-up, which are spice, sourness and salt,” says Ponappa, and adds, “We have a sandwich which incorporates pandi curry as it’s a traditional dish from where I'm from.”

Coorgi pandi curry is a spicy semi-dry pork preparation which is soured using kachampuli vinegar, a dry vinegar made from ripe fruits of the Garcinia gummi-gutta tree, which is a distant cousin of the mangosteen. At the pop-up, this pandi curry will be offered as a sandwich with kale, coriander, tangerine, and toum, a Lebanese garlic sauce.

For the occasion, Brik Oven has also worked on a special type of bread called panuzzo. “Panuzzo uses bread made out of pizza dough. It’s not a very common bread and it’s quite flat which makes it perfect for sandwiches,” explains Sreeram Anvesh, the co-founder of Brik Oven.

These panuzzo, which puff up like Mediterranean pita, will be filled with ham, chicken, or prawn, with options for vegetarians and vegans. For example, the Veg Vortex sandwich comes with zucchini, broccoli, cottage cheese, green apple and basil and the Holy Cow – It’s Vegan has beets, sweet potatoes, and arugula with a drizzle of toum.

The proceeds from the sale of the pop-up will go to Coorg Wellness Foundation.

Speaking of her interest in food and charitable causes, Ponappa says, “Food is something that’s so important to me. When I thought of starting the cloud kitchen, I wanted it to become a channel where food spreads more joy. It was possible by directing at least 50% of the profits as a contribution to the wellness foundation.”

Where: Brik Oven, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

When: 30 July, from 8 AM to 11:30 AM

Price: ₹500 onwards plus taxes

