Home > Food> Discover > Photos: The surreal universe of a cake show

Photos: The surreal universe of a cake show

With designs inspired by Sean Connery and David Attenborough, this cake exhibition is all about the weird and wonderful 

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 07.11.2021  |  12:00 PM IST
Cake artists apply the finishing touches to a life-sized cake of Environmental activist and broadcaster David Attenborough on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three-day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Cake artists apply the finishing touches to a life-sized cake of Environmental activist and broadcaster David Attenborough on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three-day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A Sean Connery cake (R) is displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A Sean Connery cake (R) is displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
An exhibit is displayed in the 'Hand-Painted Cakes' class in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
An exhibit is displayed in the 'Hand-Painted Cakes' class in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A Christmas Dinner cake is displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A Christmas Dinner cake is displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Cakes are displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Cakes are displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Cakes are displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Cakes are displayed in the 'Decorative Exhibit' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
An angler fish exhibit is displayed in the 'Sculpted Cake' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
An angler fish exhibit is displayed in the 'Sculpted Cake' class as judging takes place in the cake competition area on the opening day of Cake International at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on November 5, 2021, a major three day cake decorating, sugarcraft and baking show. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

    07.11.2021 | 12:00 PM IST

