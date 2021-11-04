Photos: On a Diwali food trail that surpasses borders 

Jalebi making at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the eve of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in Amritsar on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
A worker displays laddoos at a sweet shop ahead of Diwali celebrations in Kolkata on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
People shop for snacks on Diwali eve in the Little India district in Singapore on November 3, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
People purchase kheel-batasha on the eve of Diwali in Shimla on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (ANI Photo)
A sweet shop displays mithais in the shape of firecrackers ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali in Kolkata on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(
Plates piled with sweets inside a temple that have been offered by devotees as part of a ritual to mark Annakut festival during Diwali in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers exchange sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on the occasion of Diwali, at Akhaura Integrated Check Post, in Agartala, Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)