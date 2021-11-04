advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Discover > Photos: On a Diwali food trail that surpasses borders 

Photos: On a Diwali food trail that surpasses borders 

From Shimla to Singapore, a love for festive sweets and snacks unites us all

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 04.11.2021  |  12:30 PM IST
Jalebi making at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the eve of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in Amritsar on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Jalebi making at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the eve of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in Amritsar on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
A worker displays laddoos at a sweet shop ahead of Diwali celebrations in Kolkata on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
A worker displays laddoos at a sweet shop ahead of Diwali celebrations in Kolkata on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
People shop for snacks on Diwali eve in the Little India district in Singapore on November 3, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
People shop for snacks on Diwali eve in the Little India district in Singapore on November 3, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
People purchase kheel-batasha on the eve of Diwali in Shimla on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (ANI Photo)
People purchase kheel-batasha on the eve of Diwali in Shimla on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (ANI Photo)
A sweet shop displays mithais in the shape of firecrackers ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali in Kolkata on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(
A sweet shop displays mithais in the shape of firecrackers ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali in Kolkata on Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(
Plates piled with sweets inside a temple that have been offered by devotees as part of a ritual to mark Annakut festival during Diwali in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Plates piled with sweets inside a temple that have been offered by devotees as part of a ritual to mark Annakut festival during Diwali in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers exchange sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on the occasion of Diwali, at Akhaura Integrated Check Post, in Agartala, Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers exchange sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on the occasion of Diwali, at Akhaura Integrated Check Post, in Agartala, Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

advertisement

advertisement

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    04.11.2021 | 12:30 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. How to prep lettuce for that perfect salad
  2. Hum Do Hamare Do review: Parent hunt
  3. A master craftsman reimagines bamboo
  4. Why James Bond's salary couldn't keep up with Michelin dining 
  5. What the Kerala adoption row says about gaps in the system

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement