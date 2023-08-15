3 restaurants offering special menus for Parsi New Year Enjoy salli boti, dhansak, patra-ni-macchi and other scrumptious Parsi delicacies /food/discover/parsi-new-year-2023-restaurant-specials-111692088795690.html 111692088795690 story

Parsi New Year, called Navroz, is a lively festivity involving get-togethers and lavish meals. Navroz embodies rejuvenation, solidarity, and optimism, as Parsi families and friends unite to bestow blessings and celebrate their cultural legacy. It's a period for contemplation and forging fresh starts. Restaurants across cities have introduced special limited edition menus for the Parsi New Year that falls on August 16. Make a reservation at these places:

Also read | 3 recipes to celebrate Parsi New Year

A Parsi thali

Bhonu is the Parsi word for food, Soda Bottle Opener Wala has introduced a thali-style extravagant Navroz Bhonu complete with the signature Parsi Choi, a refreshing Mango Pulse Soda and a unique pumpkin halwa. The Navroz Bhonu will available in all its outlets from Delhi to Mumbai and Kolkata to Hyderabad from August 12 - 27

From a Parsi family

One of Pune’s most popular Parsi family-owned restaurants, Zamu’s Place, is introducing an extravagant Parsi menu on August 16. It has multiple courses from appetisers, mains and desserts. There are a variety of cutlets, pulaos and custards.

By the race course

One of Mumbai’s iconic restaurants, adjacent to the race course in Mahalakshmi, Gallops has a Parsi feast with homemade delights. Enjoy pickles, papad, and chutneys prepared from cherished family recipes. Indulge in Pestonji’s Chutney Pattice, a tangy green chutney encased in potato mash, and relish Aflatoon Akuri with fluffy spiced scrambled eggs and their home-baked Khari. The Faredoon Na Farcha, a tribute to Kentucky fried Chicken, is a must-try with a tall glass of beer. Mains include the Sexy Salli Boti which is tender mutton with potato straws; Machhi Na Curry, Dhan Dar Prawn Patio, Kolmi Ni Curry and a Secret Dhansak Daal. End with Udvada Nu Sancha Nu Mango Ice Cream, Lovji Na Lagan Nu Custard, Dudh Na Puff, and the timeless Parsi Dairy Farm Kulfi. The Navroz menu will be available from August 12 - 27.

Also read | The syncretic flavours of growing up as a Parsi in Gujarat