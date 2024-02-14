advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Food> Discover > Orfali Bros, Trèsind Studio rank high in the Middle East and North Africa

Orfali Bros, Trèsind Studio rank high in the Middle East and North Africa

Orfali Bros and India's Trèsind Studio secured top ranks on World’s 50 Best, second year in a row

Team Orfali Bros. outside their restaurant in Dubai.
Team Orfali Bros. outside their restaurant in Dubai. (orfalibros.com)
Bloomberg
LAST PUBLISHED 14.02.2024  |  09:00 AM IST

Dubai is once again the dominant dining city in the Middle East and North Africa, according to World’s 50 Best, an organisation that ranks restaurants, bars and hotels in regions and around the world.

Also read | The hottest new restaurants in London in 2024

For the second year in a row, Orfali Bros. Bistro in Dubai has topped the list put out for the region by 50 Best. In fact, Dubai swept four of the top five spots. In all, it has 18 entries on this year’s list, up from 15 in 2023; and the UAE has 20 in total. 

Orfali Bros. is run by three Syrian-born brothers Mohamad, Wassim and Omar Orfali. The menu features what Mohamad has called “modern Dubai cooking” with inspired, internationally influenced dishes like yum yam, a mixed herb salad with buckwheat and tamarind dressing and wagyu beef kebabs with chilis, sour cherry, and cinnamon, which is named “Come with me to Aleppo.” 

In second place on this year’s list is Trèsind Studio, which likewise held the same spot last year. The ambitious restaurant, which also has 2 Michelin stars, features an immersive tasting menu for 895 UAE dirhams ($244). In third is the seafood-focused Ossiano and No. 4 is Moonrise, a rooftop restaurant. Rounding out the top 5 is Khufu’s in Cairo, which moved up a handful of spots from No. 12 last year.

Egypt tied for second place for number of restaurants on the list with six total; Israel also had six places. 

The awards were announced on Tuesday. The in-person ceremony that had been slated to be held in Abu Dhabi was cancelled in December as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The organization cited “the current circumstances and challenges faced in the Middle East.” 

Dubai is getting more international attention for its restaurant scene. Orfali Bros. is seeing increased international attention, breaking into last year’s worldwide 50 Best Restaurant list, at No. 47, up more then 40 spots from No. 87 in 2022. Trèsind Studio did even better on that ranking, hitting No. 11; previously it was No. 57.

This is the third year that the 50 Best organization has published the top 50 restaurants for the region. The list is organized by William Reed, a media company based in the UK. In that short time the list has evolved from including outposts of international chains like Zuma. In 2022, the Japanese chain which has more than a dozen global outposts was No. 2 on the MENA list; this year it’s No. 13. 

Here are the 2024 best restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa

  1. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
  2. Trèsind Studio, Dubai
  3. Ossiano, Dubai
  4. Moonrise, Dubai
  5. Khufu’s, Cairo
  6. 3 Fils, Dubai
  7. Fakhreldin, Amman, Jordan
  8. Em Sherif, Beirut, Lebanon
  9. Fusions by Tala, Manama, Bahrain
  10. OCD Restaurant, Tel Aviv, Israel
  11. Kinoya, Dubai
  12. Kazoku, Cairo
  13. Zuma, Dubai
  14. 11 Woodfire, Dubai
  15. Sachi Giza, Giza, Egypt
  16. Baron, Beirut, Lebanon
  17. Boca, Dubai
  18. Shams El Balad, Amman, Jordan
  19. Mimi Kakaushi, Dubai
  20. George & John, Tel Aviv, Israel
  21. Jun’s, Dubai 
  22. Marble, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  23. LPM Dubai, Dubai
  24. Zooba (Zamalek), Cairo, Egypt
  25. Nomi, Monash, Israel
  26. Animar, Tel Aviv, Israel
  27. La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech, Morocco
  28. Bait Maryam, Dubai 
  29. Sufra, Amman
  30. Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai
  31. Tawlet Mar Mikhael, Beirut, Lebanon
  32. 21 Grams, Dubai
  33. Sachi, Cairo, Egypt
  34. Milgo & Milbar, Tel Aviv, Israel
  35. Gaia, Dubai 
  36. Alee, Amman
  37. Lowe, Dubai
  38. Izakaya, Cairo
  39. LPM Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
  40. Lunch Room, Riyadh
  41. Row on 45, Dubai
  42. 61, Marrakech
  43. Opa, Tel Aviv
  44. 13C Bar in the Back, Amman
  45. Sesamo, Marrakech
  46. Alba by Enrico Crippa, Doha
  47. Cult Bistro, Tunis 
  48. Talea by Antonio Guida, Abu Dhabi
  49. Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Manama, Bahrain
  50. Kuuru, Jeddah

    Also read | Michelin's top restaurants—including Indian names—in the UK and Ireland

 

Next Story