On Diwali, gift artisanal ice creams instead of mithai

Handcrafted and indulgent with a few healthy options thrown in, these are ice creams that will soothe your sweet cravings during Diwali.

Jaatre in Delhi

Chickoos from Belgaum, mangoes from Ratnagiri and black pepper from Kerala—all go into the small batch ice creams that are churned by the Delhi-based brand Jaatre. Flavours of India and sustainability are at the heart of this brand and each scoop is served in repurposed coconut shells or terracotta cups with wooden spoons.

To buy: jaatreicecream.com

Chubby Cheek Creamery in Delhi

These are traditional Creme Anglaise-style ice cream handcrafted with milk, eggs and cream. The luscious scoops of rum and raisin, addictive salted and caramel and Coorg vanilla are perfect for long nights of card parties.

To buy: chubbycheekscreamery.com

advertisement

advertisement

Trayog in Mumbai

Benarasi meetha paan, Boondi and Kaju Katli have been reimagined as ice creams by Trayog. The brand tries to encapsulate mithai flavours depending on the occasion. During Ganesh Chaturthi, they introduced ice creams that taste like ukdiche modak and for Durga Puja, they churned aam kasundi into creamy scoops.

To buy: @trayog_celebratetradition, Instagram

Nova Artisan Gelato in Mumbai

Their flavour-packed ice creams also include options for vegans. The refreshing raspberry sorbet pairs best with the vegan dark chocolate sea salt. For non-vegans, there’s the indulgent pistachio or Gianduia which combines Turkish hazelnuts and Belgian chocolate and is perfect for celebrations like Diwali.

To buy: nova_gelato, Instagram

Dittoo in Bengaluru

Their cruelty-free treats earn extra brownie points for containing no preservatives or processed fats. Raw sugar, dates and jaggery are used as sweeteners in flavours like classic chocolate, salted caramel and mango.

To buy: dittooicecreams.com

advertisement

advertisement

Omm Nom Nomm in Bengaluru

Their French-style ice creams have a custard-y base of eggs, milk, cream and sugar. The white chocolate raspberry and salted caramel cookie crunch are crowd favourites. Order early because their small batch tubs run out in no time.

To buy: @ommnomnommindia, Instagram

Also read | A savoury note to a sweet Diwali