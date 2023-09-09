Where to eat and drink in Bengaluru this weekend There's an exciting new bar in Indiranagar by the team behind Smoke House Deli, and Geist Brewing Co. has relaunched its Rajajinagar outlet with a menu featuring delectable tapas options /food/discover/new-restaurants-to-try-in-bengaluru-111694180897923.html 111694180897923 story

As the vibrant city of Bengaluru continues to evolve, so does its culinary landscape, offering food and cocktail enthusiasts an elevated experience. Here's what's new this week:

The Drawing Room at Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar

One of Indiranagar's popular dining destinations, the two-storeyed Smoke House Deli, has a brand new destination. The first floor has made way for a cocktail-forward space, The Drawing Room. The interiors borrow inspiration from Alice In Wonderland in this 58-seater space. The cocktails are reminiscent of the Lewis Carroll classic with names like, Through the Looking Glass (Ballantine’s Finest Scotch, Homemade Grapefruit, Basil and Honey, Ginger and Lemon Soda), and Timekeeper’s Smoke (Jose Cuervo Tequila, Cointreau l’Unique, French Orange Liqueur, Cold-pressed Oranges, Smoky Lapsang Souchong Tea and Himalayan Pink Salt). To accompany the cocktails, there are a variety of small plates; Crispy Neapolitan Pizza, Smoked Chicken Wings and Creamy Goan Choriz to name a few.The idea is to offer an escape to the diner through creative cocktails and tasty food that will instantly uplift their mood.

Open 12:00 pm to 12.30 am through Monday to Sunday.

For reservations, contact +91 9152010478.

Geist Brewing Co., Rajajinagar

Ayam Taliwang Skewers coated with fermented chili and coconut milk-based sauce

Inspired by tapas-style dining, the Geist Brewing Co. has relaunched its Rajajinagar outlet to feature a diverse variety of small plates, a range of signature Geist craft beers on tap and innovative cocktails. Their new menu is influenced by cuisines across the globe, and offers a range of over 30 tapas, in addition to large plates and desserts. What’s special, you ask? Their new menu has Beer Soy Glazed Barbeque Ribs, Fries Brie with Fig Chutney, Tuna Tataki, and the classic Ghee Roast Bone Marrow served with coriander chutney and in-house sourdough bread. Finish off your meal with the drink, Kadubu Lassi Off Duty, which is centered around the sweetness and aroma of the banana leaf steamed kadubu along with vodka, and curd. Another option is Siam Sweet Curry which has got subtle notes of lemongrass and basil enlivened with a burst of lime. Their al fresco area is perfect for a quick bite with friends, and even a dreamy dining experience for a romantic evening.

Open 12 pm and 10 pm through Monday to Sunday.

For reservations, contact +91 88677 07102 or +91 88677 07113.

