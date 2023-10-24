3 new places to eat, drink and celebrate festive holidays Tired of mithais? Visit these places for fresh pizzas, Burmese delicacies and Latin American flavours /food/discover/new-restaurants-mumbai-gurugram-bengaluru-111698145646173.html 111698145646173 story

Los Cavos, Mumbai

Italian-Peruvian delights, Nikkei favourites, moreish ceviches and churros served with a rich chocolate sauce are just a few of the highlights of Los Cavos. Peruvian chef Rafael Garcia heads the kitchen at the three-week old Latin American restaurant. The beverage menu has a selection of innovative cocktails inspired by South America with drinks like Latin Breeze (Mezcal and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice), Pisco Sour (dragon fruit-infused pisco, and Californian pink grapefruit) and Oaxacan Treasure (smoky Fandango Mezcal, dark chocolate and succulent black raisins). The restaurant is located in Linking Road, Bandra. It is open for lunch and dinner on weekends, and dinner on weekdays.

Cena Pranzo, Gurugram

Grand Hyatt in Gurugram has a brand new Italian restaurant that champions comfort food. Think warm pizzas, eggplant parmigiana, fresh Burrata with baked onion and yellow capsicum coulis, Homemade Tagliatelle and classic Tiramisu. The name Cena Pranzo translates to dinner lunch. The menu is developed by chef Mauro Ferrari, a third generation chef from Italy who combines his family recipes and professional expertise for a soulful meal experience.

Société Rangoo, Bengaluru

A Burmese couple, both chefs, have opened the restaurant, Société Rangoo, in Bengaluru’s J.P. Nagar. The menu features dishes from their family as well as regional specialities from their home country. The dishes worth savouring include the fermented tea leaf salad Laphet Thohk; thick rice noodles mixed with curried chicken and topped with chilli oil named Nan Gyi Thohk, and Mohinga which is black rice and sticky white rice dish wrapped in Banana leaf and served mixed vegetables and fish.

