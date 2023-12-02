3 new restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad A new chaat destination in Mumbai, a massive brewery in Hyderabad and a trendy resto-bar opens in Bengaluru /food/discover/new-restaurants-mumbai-bengaluru-hyderabad-december-2023-111701513084563.html 111701513084563 story

Koko Bengaluru

The modern resto-bar with stylish cocktails, renowned for attracting the celeb crowd in Mumbai, opens in Bengaluru. There are a whole host of new cocktail places in the beer capital of the country, and Koko is the latest edition. Their signature drinks include the Oaxaca Sour with traces of agave and freshly squeezed lemon juice, the Muztagh Pass with Kashmiri Kahwa and Chivas Regal 12-year-old and the innovative Koko Sour which is a spin on Whisky Sour with Honeybee, lime and matcha syrup. The food menu is an amalgamation of pan-Asian plates and mouth-puckering Nikkei ceviches.

Due to open next week.

Xena Brewery & Kitchen, Hyderabad

The trendy month-old brewery in Jubilee Hills offers craft cocktails, beers on tap and a food menu inspired by the city of Nizams. Hyderabad Chicken Nawabi, anyone? There are eight freshly brewed beers such as German Wit, Belgian Wheat and IPA, and ciders like the classic apple and an innovative blend of raspberries and Alphonso mangoes known as Razzmatazz. The food menu is designed to enhance the drinking experience with options like addictive Masala Dosa chips and trendy butter boards. The main feature local favourites such as Mamadikaya Pappu, Nellore Chapalla Pallasu, and the aforementioned Hyderabad Chicken Nawabi.

Imlee — The Chaat Gali, Mumbai

The maximum city can’t get enough of chaats. In keeping with the love for all things nostalgic, the newest opening is a chaat destination with street favourites from Delhi, Rajasthan and aamchi Mumbai. The focus is on going high on flavour with regional delicacies offered with a refreshing twist. For instance, the classic Raj Kachori has been rechristened Rani Kachori with a thin crispier large puri that house an array of chutneys and stuffing generously topped with dahi. There are classics like the crowd favourite pani puri, channa chaat and aloo tikki. What can be possibly better than making a meal with chaats.

