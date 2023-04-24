Explore the newest restaurants, cafés and bars in Delhi From reimagined classics to ingredient-focussed Thai dishes and steaming cups of ‘blue latte’, the capital is abuzz with new openings /food/discover/new-restaurants-cafes-and-bars-in-delhi-in-2023-111682326158886.html 111682326158886 story

Barely a few months into 2023, and the culinary landscape of New Delhi is already making headway with new bars, restaurants and cafes openings. Each one of them promises to be distinctive; be it in terms of décor, food or drinks. Here’s a line-up of some of the newest names to check out in the city.

Dhilli

Ever since it opened its doors in February, food patrons and critics haven’t stopped talking about celebrated chef Vineet Bhatia’s latest restaurant. It not only pays homage to the city’s rich food history, but also engages in a conversation that’s steeped in nostalgia given that the chef spent his growing up years in the city. Re-interpreting recipes from the diverse regions of Delhi, including CR Park, Rajouri Garden and Old Delhi, Bhatia creatively presents dishes such as Varki Malai Beetroot Gujiya, Sigdi Butter Chicken Tikka, Chai and Paan-flavoured kulfi, among others. Open for dinner on weekdays, and for lunch and dinner on weekends.

Where: The Oberoi, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, New Delhi

Price for one: ₹4900 plus taxes

Pincode

This 90-seater restaurant is an ode to Delhi’s rich culinary traditions. The founder, chef Kunal Kapur draws inspiration from personal experiences, family recipes, and the diverse flavours of the city to reimagine classics. There are dishes like Chaat Hummus, Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry, Malai Prawns, Lamb Seekh Tawa Masala, Old Delhi Style Bread Pudding, among others. The charming décor boasts of knickknacks from the chef’s personal collection, besides historical images showing the ever-evolving city. It’s always fascinating when art is integrated with elan in restaurants At Pincode, there’s an eye-catching ceramic utensil wall installation by Claymen.

Where: North, 21/31, The Mall Rd, P&T Colony, Civil Lines.

Price for two: ₹ 2000 plus taxes

Erawaan

It’s the new Thai food address in town, and it hits the right notes. While the quality of food is considered superlative, it is the quality of ingredients and the produce that makes the dishes shine. The aromas and flavours in dishes such as Jasmine Rice Khao Phad, Warm Lotus Stem Rak Bua, among several other gourmet preparations, are unmatched. No surprise then that this impressive 1638 square feet restaurant is becoming a favourite with patrons.

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area

Price for two: ₹3000 plus taxes

Inja

Indo-Japanese is a tricky combination to nail, but Inja, the month-old restaurant in The Manor House, has taken on the task to serve what’s being referred to as Indi-Jap fare. While there’s no denying that there’s experimentation at every step of the way, and the produce is superlative, it’s the way the Japanese techniques and Indian flavours have been integrated that makes a difference. Case in point: Inja’s version of Alaskan king crab Raj Kachori remarkably ties in flavour, technique and produce.

Where: Inja, The Manor Hotel, 77, Mathura Rd, Friends Colony West, New Friends Colony

Price for two: ₹ 4000 plus taxes

Bean & The Bear Café

This month-old cafe is unique, aesthetically appealing, and has the most Instagram-worthy theme in town; you guessed it, bears! Immerse yourself in rice bowls, flavoured coffees—blue latte, anyone?—non-alcoholic cocktails and decadent desserts. It just might become the haunt for coffee and dessert enthusiasts if it hasn’t become one already.

Where: E- 12, 3, Greater Kailash Part 3, DDA Market, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, New Delhi.

Price for two: ₹ 1100 plus taxes

Khi Khi

Chef-entrepreneur Tarun Sibal will debut in Delhi with Khi Khi in mid-May. He describes it as an “Indian international bar with an Indian nuance, an Indian soul... while being very playful”. While he promises to bring his own unique take on cocktails, Sibal’s small and medium plates reflect his quintessential gourmet-casual philosophy with dishes that amalgamate flavours, textures, and food cultures from across the world – imagine a delectable rasam and a seafood broth coming together as a dish.

Where: F-02, first floor, 61, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, above PVR Priya

Price for two: ₹ 2,500 plus taxes

