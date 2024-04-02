3 events to eat, drink and be merry in Mumbai A Sindhi menu, festive specialities and a wine event for a week filled with good food and drinks /food/discover/new-menus-food-drinks-festival-april-2024-mumbai-111712058641646.html 111712058641646 story

A Sindhi food festival

Bengaluru-based chef Deepa Chauhan is Sindhi and champions her community’s cuisine through pop-ups and recipes shared on her Instagram handle (@masterchef_deepachauhan). She has curated a gourmet Sindhi food festival at Taj Lands End in Mumbai that runs till April 7. The menu packs in a punch with bite-sized dal pakwan layered with lip-smacking tamarind and mint chutney, the signature Sindhi kadhi and vegetables mixed with bhee (lotus stem). The dessert course seals the deal with malpua and kulfi topped with homemade gulkand made with aromatic damask rose.

Toast to wine and cheese

On Saturday, make way for a unique wine and cheese tasting event, Sip and Savour, at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event is curated by sommelier Gargi Kothari of the beverage consultancy Magic Cellar and there are over 75 domestic and international wines to try. Kothari has partnered with cheese monger Mansi Jasani for the cheese menu and there’s a world of brie, tomme, feta and more to be discovered. The event will run from 5 pm to 11 pm and your Saturday dinner plans are sorted.

Spring-summer tasting menu

Indian Accent Mumbai has launched a new chef’s tasting menu complete with seasonal specialities—looking at mangoes here—and bright with flavours of street food. There’s Lucknowi dahi jalebi redolent with nostalgia, comforting Kashmiri morel and chicken pulao and an indulgent aamras cheesecake. The seven course menu is an ode to spring and is poised to welcome summer in the maximum city.