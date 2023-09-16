5 fresh dining experiences to check out in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru From moonlit dinners to artisanal pizzas, beer and mooncakes, new roll-outs across metro cities for you to try /food/discover/new-dining-mumbai-delhi-and-bengaluru-111694850048446.html 111694850048446 story

The F&B scene in India is booming and there are new launches, menus, and curated dining experiences every week. Lounge picks a few exciting options for you to try next:

1. Moonlit dinners at Mirage, Bengaluru

For those looking for a romantic spot to dine in on a weeknight, Mirage Bengaluru has curated a unique moonlit dinner experience for two. The five-course menu includes a variety of soups, salads, appetizers, and main courses, featuring dishes like Rendang Lamb, slow-cooked lamb with spices and coconut milk, and Teppan Miso Tenderloin, a miso-marinated protein served with wasabi mash potatoes and shimeji mushrooms. You can finish your meal with desserts like Lemongrass Panna Cotta made with lemongrass infused double cream and Oriental Spice Hazelnut Tart with a cacao sweet pastry crust consisting of white chocolate caramel ganache, dark chocolate hazelnut ganache, oriental spice powder, accompanied by fine Moet Chandon champagne.

8:00 PM onwards every Wednesday

Mirage, 1 Sobha, Church Street, Bengaluru

₹5000 + taxes for two

2. Level 1 Pizzas at Joshi House, Mumbai

Sourdough pizza with fresh cheese toppings at Level 1

The famous Joshi House in Bandra has made way for its newest Italian offering, Level 1 Pizzas, featuring gourmet sourdough pizzas. Inspired by the popular sourdough naan and kulchas at Joshi House, chefs at the cool, green bungalow-turned-restaurant space in the heart of Bandra experimented for six months to create a menu featuring 12 gourmet pizzas, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, made in a wood-fired oven. Their kitchen uses high-end ingredients like truffle picante sauce, cream smoked Norwegian salmon, and vegan cheese. Lounge recommends the Truffle Mushroom Pizza topped with portobello and shiitake mushrooms.

Open 12 PM to 12 AM, Monday to Sunday.

Joshi House, Pali Hill, Bandra West

3. Indian Culinary Treasures by Osama Jalali, Bengaluru

Sweet zarda pulao

Riwaz is known to present culinary delights with an alluring sleek modern design and magnificent city views, with seating inspired by traditional Indian architectural elements. The Indian restaurant is currently showcasing a special menu curated by chef and food historian Osama Jalali, known for his expertise in traditional north-Indian, Awadhi and Mughlai cuisine featuring dishes like the Chapli Kebab (minced meat patties with chopped tomatoes, onions and spices)and the Chinioti Kunna, a Northwest Frontier specialty of lamb shanks cooked with trotters.

Open 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM and 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

Riwaz, The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru

4. Flow Brew & Dine, Delhi

All Day IPA

DLF Commons in Delhi is home to a new microbrewery, Flow Brew & Dine, which claims to be the largest in the city (their claim, not verified by Lounge). With eight fresh craft beers on tap inspired by their mascot, Octopus, beer enthusiasts can choose from a diverse range of beers. Their All Day IPA is an amber-coloured burst of tropical fruity and floral aroma, with a nice balance between malt and hoppy bitterness. Another highlight is Eight Hands, which is an Irish-style brew with dark thick ale and a richness of stout along with chocolate, coffee and caramel notes. Their German Style Pilsner called Octopils is crisp with a floral finish.

To accompany the quick gulps, the eatery offers a palate of modern European, Asian, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisines, along with classic Neapolitan-style pizzas and burgers. You can pick from Sri Lankan Pulled Mutton Spring Rolls (tender spiced mutton with pineapple and recheado chutney) or a savoury Chilli Caramel Shrimp topped with spicy prawn filling and glazed with a chilli caramel, served over rice noodle crisps. Their menu is helmed by the likes of chef Ruchira Hoon, chef Kunal Bahl and mixologist Yangdup Lama.

Open 12 PM to 1 AM through Monday to Sunday.

DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi

5. Mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival, Bengaluru

Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru is celebrating the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with handcrafted mooncakes available from 15 September to 15 October. These mooncakes come in four flavours: dates, saffron, lotus seeds and red bean paste. The tradition of making mooncakes, rooted in ancient Chinese culture, pays an homage to the moon in autumn for a bountiful harvest, and symbolizes familial love and blessings. Presented in beautifully designed boxes, these exquisite mooncakes make for perfect gifts.

Available through the day

Shangri-La Hotel, Palace Road, Bengaluru