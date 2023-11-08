The top restaurants in the biggest food cities in the US, as per Michelin This year the guidebook folded three of America’s biggest food cities—New York, Washington DC and Chicago—into one big event /food/discover/michelin-starred-restaurants-new-york-washington-dc-chicago-111699427442575.html 111699427442575 story

The Michelin Guide has been on an expansion gear lately. In the past two months, it announced inaugural stars for restaurants in Atlanta as well as Colorado, plus a guide for Mexico in 2024.

But when it comes to three of America’s most recognisable culinary destinations, the storied guide has decided to consolidate: New York, Chicago and Washington have now been folded into one multi-starred package.

Combined, they represent a total of 117 starred restaurants. The lists for all three cities were announced together at a live event at Spring Studios in New York on Tuesday night.

Also read | What makes a city a dining hotspot?

The biggest news came out of Chicago. Smyth, which has a deceptively simple, ingredient-focused menu and homey vibe courtesy of chefs John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, was promoted to three stars. It is now one of 14 three-star restaurants in the US and represents rare movement at the top of the chain, where restaurant names seem to be carved in stone. Among the dishes you might find on the $285 ( ₹23,730.9 approx) tasting menu: egg yolk-glazed uni with habanada pepper and cheese doughnuts.

Two other restaurants with cause to celebrate were the high-end Japanese restaurants Sushi Noz and Odo in New York. Both were elevated from one-star restaurants to two. At Noz, on the Upper East Side, the $495 ( ₹41,216.8 approx) omakase menu highlights aged fish with dishes like hay-smoked bonito sashimi. Odo, in the Flatiron District, serves a kaiseki, the multi-plate tasting menu, at an elegant counter hidden behind a cocktail bar.

“This proves that Japanese cuisine is at the top of its game in New York,” said Joshua Foulquier, co-owner of Sushi Noz. “It feels like just the beginning for us and will push us to go father and work harder.”

The restaurants highlight Michelin’s predilection for Japanese restaurants. A quarter of the 71 starred restaurants in New York feature Japanese food, and five have ‘sushi’ in their name. Korean food has also caught the eye of Michelin inspectors: There are now almost a dozen starred spots in the city, including the high-end meat focused tasting counter Bōm.

A notable addition to the one-star list was Torrisi, the Major Food Group’s jammed Italian-American dining room in Soho that’s headed up by chef Rich Torrisi. Its sister restaurant Carbone, however, didn’t get back the star it lost last year. (“Restaurants are re-visited in preparation for each new selection,” said the guide’s chief inspector for North America about its ranking. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of his job.)

This year, Michelin stripped a star from another popular Italian spot: Don Angie, the impossible-to-get-into stylized red sauce dining room in the West Village. The city also lost one of its three-star restaurants with the abrupt departure of chef Cesar Ramirez from Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, which then temporarily closed.

There are now 71 starred dining rooms in the city, two less than last year. Among the notable omissions: Tatiana, the terrific restaurant from chef Kwame Onwuachi that celebrates the food of New York and his heritage in Africa and the Caribbean, did not get a star. And the exquisite Korean tasting menu spot Atomix, which hit No. 8 on this year’s Worlds 50 Best Restaurant list, continues to top out at two stars.

Michelin has made headlines recently for pushing out guides as a result of partnerships with local tourist boards. In Florida, it was reported that both state and local tourism agencies paid an estimated $1.5 million for Michelin in Miami, Orlando and Tampa for a guide that was announced in 2022; in Colorado the figure was reported to be $600,000 for five cities within the state (regions that didn’t contribute to the pot weren’t considered).

International Director Gwendal Poullennec says he realises that the country can reach peak Michelin, at least in terms of events. “As the Michelin Guide continues to grow in North America, we recognize the importance of retaining the sense of community and camaraderie in each destination while also making sure there isn’t an overabundance of Michelin Guide ceremonies, which might water down the excitement and intrigue,” he said over email.

Also read | Mixology enters the galaxy of Michelin Stars

In other Chicago news, the nine-month-old tasting menu restaurant Atelier earned a star. It features modern American dishes like beef cheek pastrami with thousand island dressing from chef Christian Hunter, who is Black. He’s one of only a handful of Black chefs to run a Michelin-starred kitchen worldwide. The venerable North Pond, one of Chicago’s longer running fine dining spots, no longer has a star, nor does Goosefoot, the contemporary BYOB spot in Lincoln Park.

Two new dining rooms in Washington were recognised with a star each: Causa, which highlights the far-ranging cuisine of Peru, from the Andes to the Amazon; and Rania, where the Indian menu includes chicken kofta with truffle cream. It’s the first Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in Washington. Chicago now also has a one-starred Michelin restaurant, Indienne.

Following is a list of the Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, Chicago and Washington.

NEW YORK

Three Stars

Eleven Madison Park Le Bernardin Masa Per Se

Two Stars

New

Odo; Sushi Noz

Retained

Al Coro; Aquavit; Aska; Atera; Atomix; Blue Hill at Stone Barns; Daniel; Gabriel Kreuther; Jean-Georges; Jungsik; the Modern; Saga

One Star

New

Bōm; Essential by Christophe; Joji; Meju; Restaurant Yuu; Shmoné; Sushi Ichimura; Torrisi

Retained

63 Clinton; Casa Mono; Caviar Russe; Clover Hill; Cote; Crown Shy; Dirt Candy; Estela; Family Meal at Blue Hill; The Four Horsemen; Francie; Frevo; Gramercy Tavern; Hirohisa; Icca; Jeju Noodle Bar; Joomak Banjum; Jua; Kochi; Kosaka; L’Abeille; Le Coucou; Le Jardinier; Le Pavillon; Mari; The Musket Room; Noda; Noz 17; Oji Mi; One White Street; Oxalis; Oxomoco; Red Paper Clip; Rezdora; Semma; Shion 69 Leonard Street; Sushi Amane; Sushi Nakazawa; Sushi Yasuda; Tempura Matsui; Torien; Tsukimi; Tuome; Vestry; Yoshino

CHICAGO

Three Stars

New

Smyth

Retained

Alinea

Two Stars

Retained

Ever; Moody Tongue; Oriole

One Star

New

Atelier; Indienne

Retained

Boka; EL Ideas; Elske; Esmé; Galit; Kasama; Mako; Next; Omakase Yume; Porto; Schwa; Sepia; Temporis; Topolobampo

WASHINGTON

Three Stars

The Inn at Little Washington

Two Stars

Jônt; Minibar; Pineapple and Pearls

One Star

New

Causa; Rania

Retained

Albi; Bresca; The Dabney; Elcielo D.C.; Fiola; Gravitas; Imperfecto: The Chef’s Table; Kinship; Little Pearl; Masseria; Maydan; Métier; Oyster Oyster; Reverie; Rooster & Owl; Rose’s Luxury; Sushi Nakazawa; Tail Up Goat; Xiquet

Also read | Meet the woman behind India's top bar