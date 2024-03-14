Michelin's list of top restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau in 2024 Chinese restaurant The Eight was demoted to two stars, while Hong Kong’s Noi was upgraded to two /food/discover/michelin-starred-restaurants-hong-kong-macau-2024-111710404432330.html 111710404432330 story

(Left) A dish from Noi in Hong Kong; chrysanthemum tofu at Mora in Hong Kong. (Screenshots from @hongkong and @mora_hongkong )

Michelin announced its annual list of starred restaurants for Hong Kong and Macau, with one restaurant losing its three-star status.

The Eight, a Chinese restaurant located in Macau’s Grand Lisboa, was cut to two stars, according to a Michelin event in the former Portuguese colony on Thursday. Italian restaurant Noi, based in Hong Kong’s Four Seasons, climbed to two stars (“excellent cuisine; worth a detour”), as did The Huaiyang Garden in Macau.

The total number of starred restaurants in the two cities remained the same from last year, at 95. Hong Kong has 79, and Macau has 16. Among the one-star outlets (“high quality; worth a stop”) are new additions including Mora, whose chef Choi Ming Fai won Michelin’s young chef award. Soybeans are the focus of the restaurant located near Hollywood Road, with mapo tofu listed as a highlight.

Feuille, which offers fine French dining in Central, was also awarded one star. The restaurant is chef David Toutain’s first offering outside of France and has an eco-friendly focus, according to Michelin.

Restaurants have faced a tough few years in Hong Kong, as pandemic restrictions, an exodus of well-heeled expats and an economic slowdown curbed consumer spending. Cantonese restaurant D.H.K. shut down just before it was awarded one star last year, while two-starred French restaurant Écriture closed suddenly last fall.

The government doled out HK$100 ($13) dining vouchers to residents in December and January to encourage eating out in the evenings. During the pandemic, restaurants faced various curbs, including stopping in-house dining after 6 p.m. Officials have also stepped up efforts to attract tourists to the city.

Michelin earlier this month revealed its Bib Gourmand list of value-for-money eateries. Hong Kong has 67, with seven new spots including Cantonese restaurant Man Yuen and pizzeria Little Napoli. Macau has 10 in total. The Hong Kong and Macau Michelin guide was first published in 2009.