Michelin's list of top restaurants in Florida in 2024

Miami might be en route to becoming the world’s financial capital and one of the US’s most valuable real estate markets. But it’s not the Florida city with the most food buzz, according to Michelin.

That honor goes to Orlando. The spiritual home of Mickey Mouse has four new one-star restaurants, according to the 2024 Florida Michelin Guide, which was announced on Thursday night.

Miami added three new one-star spots. Tampa, the other Florida city recognized by Michelin, can boast two new one-star restaurants. Florida now has a total of 26 starred restaurants, seven more than last year. The state’s highest-ranked spot continues to be L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, which retained its two-star status.

Newly starred locations in Miami included EntreNos, where chefs Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez offer a global menu anchored by local ingredients (fishermen and farms are shouted out underneath each listed dish). Grilled Sebastian oysters are topped with fermented potato crumbs, and smoked grouper comes with caramelized fennel.

In Orlando, Papa Llama also has a new star; the Peruvian restaurant from husband-and-wife team Kevin and Maria Ruiz offers a $95 tasting menu with courses such as lomo saltado—skirt steak served with cherry tomatoes—and ají panca marinated Cape Canaveral shrimp, served head-on, with the option of a natural wine pairing. Another newly starred spot is Victoria & Albert’s, the dining room in Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, where the tasting menu starts at $295 and might include langoustine tarts and quail with sunflower seed risotto. (The menu notes that Disney dining meal plans aren’t accepted here.)

Japanese cuisine is the biggest trend in the new group of starred restaurants; four of the nine feature it. Among them is Kōsen in Tampa, where chef Wei Chen, an alum of the acclaimed (and expensive) Masa in New York, offers a choice of omakase menus that might include toro tartare with milk toast, as well as lobster in dashi. Michelin’s affinity for Japanese restaurants is nothing new; in the 2023 New York guide, about one-quarter of the 71 starred dining rooms served Japanese cuisine.

“Because local diners very much enjoy sushi omakase, we are seeing more and more of this type of restaurant emerge in Florida,” says Michelin’s chief inspector for North America, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of their job.

Yet one of the places that fell off the one-star list was the Den at Sushi Azabu Miami Beach. The guide also continued to ignore Major Food Group in the Sunshine State—none of its restaurants, including Carbone and the new Mexican spot Chateau ZZ, garnered a star.

Michelin also announced its Bib Gourmand winners—places where diners can, in theory, order two courses along with a glass of wine or dessert for around $50. This year there were 33 of those value picks, the same number as last year. The guide awarded a Green Star for sustainability to Kaya, a Filipino restaurant in Orlando where 90% of the produce comes from farms across the state.

The rankings were announced at a live event in Tampa. It’s the third year Michelin has awarded stars to the three Florida cities. It doesn’t recognize dining areas outside those places, even though Jacksonville is the state’s most highly populated city, with more than 970,000 residents, according to the 2022 US census. Miami might be Wall Street South, but it’s population is just over 449,000, according to the same census. (In late November 2021, a few months before the state’s inaugural star announcement, it was reported that tourism agencies in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, as well as Visit Florida, paid Michelin about $1.5 million to bring the guide to those cities.)

The list of starred restaurants and Bib Gourmands follows. New entries are marked with an asterisk.

Two Stars

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

One Star

Miami

Ariete

Boia De

Cote

Miami Elcielo

*EntreNos

Hiden

Le Jardinier

Los Félix

*Ogawa

*Shingo

Stubborn Seed

The Surf Club Restaurant (Surfside)

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

Orlando

*Camille

Capa

Kadence

*Natsu

*Papa Llama

Soseki

*Victoria & Albert’s

Tampa

*Ebbe

*Kōsen

Koya

Lilac

Rocca

Bib Gourmands

Miami

Bachour (Coral Gables)

Chug’s Diner

Doya

El Turco

Ghee Indian Kitchen (Kendall)

Hometown Barbecue Miami

Jaguar Sun

La Natural

Lucali

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Phuc Yea

Rosie’s

Sanguich de Miami

*Tam Tam

Tinta y Cafe (Coral Gables)

Zak the Baker

Zitz Sum (Coral Gables)

Orlando

Bombay Street Kitchen

Domu

Isan Zaap

Norigami

Otto’s High Dive

The Ravenous PigStrand

*Sushi Saint

Taste of Chengdu Z Asian

*Zaru

Tampa

Gorkhali Kitchen

Psomi

Rooster & the Till

*Streetlight Taco

