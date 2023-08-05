A viral social media hack combines ice cream and—wait for it— fries If salted caramel can enhance most desserts, french fries can add a twist to ice cream too /food/discover/mcdonalds-ice-cream-hack-viral-111691148999788.html 111691148999788 story

McDonald’s has been trending on social media platforms recently. It began in June with the launch of their Grimace Shake, a berry-flavoured milkshake. The trend involved videos of people drinking the shake which then morphs into a scene of supernatural horror, with celebrities like Courteney Cox joining in on social media platforms. Other hacks have also included making an ice cream sandwich using two hash browns and Oreo McFlurry which was posted by content creator Kelly Arvan on Tiktok and Instagram (@arvanfamily) in May.

This month, a new trend starring a beloved food from the fast-food chain has gone viral. Last week, Janelle Flom and Kate Heintzelman posted a video on their Instagram account (@janelleandkate) which showed them mashing six McFlurry ice cream cones and then adding cookies, chocolate syrup, and rainbow sprinkles to make a unique dessert. Then, they dipped French fries into the mixture. “It’s the sweet and salty mixture” said one of the creators while the other called the combination “perfect.” The reel received over 5.1 million views and approximately 88 thousand likes.

The video sparked an age-old debate among Instagram users about sweet and salty food combinations, with some being against dipping French fries into ice cream. Content creator, Nick DiGiovanni commented on the reel saying “they had me till the fries,” which was liked by 22 thousand people.

Combining French fries with something sweet, like milkshakes is not new. A 2017 article by food and drink website Tasting Table titled Why Sweet & Salty Foods Taste Good Together reports that salt helps bring out additional flavours from a piece of chocolate or fruit. Furthermore, our tongues may have additional sweetness receptors that are only activated with the presence of salt. This is why some people enjoy eating pizza topped with pineapples, or chocolate-coated potato chips.

Take a look at the viral video here:

