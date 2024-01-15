In photos: Preparing for a harvest festival From making rice pithas in Assam to shaping tilkut sweets in Patna, the festive fervour of Makar Sankranti lies in regional delicacies /food/discover/makar-sankranti-magh-bihu-pongal-food-111705305287195.html 111705305287195 story

Women prepare pitha (rice cake) during Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, at Da-Bassariya village, Tezpur in Sonitpur District of Assam on Saturday. (Samir Kar, ANI)

Women stir a large vat of sugarcane juice to prepare jaggery ahead of Pongal in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI) Villagers participate in a community fishing event on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu festival to mark the end of harvesting season, on a foggy winter morning at Bamuni lake, some 40 kms from Guwahati in Assam state on January 14, 2024. (Biju Boro, AFP) Women cook rice to celebrate Pongal at Dharavi in Mumbai on Monday, January 15, 2024. (Shashank Parade, PTI) Men preparing tilkut (sesame jaggery disks) at a shop in Patna ahead of Makar Sankranti in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar, Hindustan Times) A vendor sorts turmeric at a wholesale market in Chennai on January 13, 2024, ahead of the Hindu harvest festival of Pongal. (R.Satish Babu, AFP) FIRST PUBLISHED

