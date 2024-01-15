advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Food> Discover > In photos: Preparing for a harvest festival

In photos: Preparing for a harvest festival

From making rice pithas in Assam to shaping tilkut sweets in Patna, the festive fervour of Makar Sankranti lies in regional delicacies

Women prepare pitha (rice cake) during Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, at Da-Bassariya village, Tezpur in Sonitpur District of Assam on Saturday.
Women prepare pitha (rice cake) during Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, at Da-Bassariya village, Tezpur in Sonitpur District of Assam on Saturday. (Samir Kar, ANI)
Agencies
LAST PUBLISHED 15.01.2024  |  03:40 PM IST
Women stir a large vat of sugarcane juice to prepare jaggery ahead of Pongal in Madurai on Wednesday.
Women stir a large vat of sugarcane juice to prepare jaggery ahead of Pongal in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI)
Villagers participate in a community fishing event on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu festival to mark the end of harvesting season, on a foggy winter morning at Bamuni lake, some 40 kms from Guwahati in Assam state on January 14, 2024.
Villagers participate in a community fishing event on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu festival to mark the end of harvesting season, on a foggy winter morning at Bamuni lake, some 40 kms from Guwahati in Assam state on January 14, 2024. (Biju Boro, AFP)
Women cook rice to celebrate Pongal at Dharavi in Mumbai on Monday, January 15, 2024.
Women cook rice to celebrate Pongal at Dharavi in Mumbai on Monday, January 15, 2024. (Shashank Parade, PTI)
Men preparing tilkut (sesame jaggery disks) at a shop in Patna ahead of Makar Sankranti in Patna, Bihar.
Men preparing tilkut (sesame jaggery disks) at a shop in Patna ahead of Makar Sankranti in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar, Hindustan Times)
A vendor sorts turmeric at a wholesale market in Chennai on January 13, 2024, ahead of the Hindu harvest festival of Pongal.
A vendor sorts turmeric at a wholesale market in Chennai on January 13, 2024, ahead of the Hindu harvest festival of Pongal. (R.Satish Babu, AFP)

Next Story