Utterly butterly Franco-Lucknowi

Winters have always held great sway in Taiyaba Ali’s vivid imagination. In more ways than one, she’d agree. Especially the ones the 29-year-old consultant chef and food writer spent growing up in a place as cultured, diverse and nuanced as Lucknow.

“Crisp cold mornings spent dunking equally crisp bits of naan into fragrant gravies like nihari and aloo gosht while sipping on demitasses of gulabi chai,” as Ali reminisces. The chai being a special Lucknowi milk tea that gets its blushing pink hue from the alchemy that takes place when green tea leaves are boiled in water along with baking soda and a virtual treasure trove of spices like cinnamon, saffron, cardamom, cloves and even bay leaf.

“Winter in Lucknow is also about taking an amble though the ramparts of the decidedly French-inspired La Martinière College,” she adds, setting the stage for her latest project. Today, Ali sees herself as a chronicler of Lucknow’s foodways. All this from an edible perspective which one can get through the travelling menus she’s been curating. In her capacity as a consultant chef at several host restaurants across India—like Rooh in New Delhi, Malabar Cafe at The Grand Hyatt in Kochi, and Podi and Spice in Bengaluru—over the last couple of years. Something that has piqued my interest enough to get chatting with Ali via a brief telephonic conversation.

It is these reflections of flavours, textures, sights and nostalgia that find themselves distilled in her very unique multi-city series of fused Franco-Lucknowi cuisine pop up dinners. Aptly called Butter Fingers, this seven-course menu that Ali has come up with in partnership with chef Aarohi Sanghavi—pastry chef and owner of MÄKI pâtisserie, Bengaluru—reimagines and brings together some of their most beloved French and Lucknowi dishes. All with the shared love of both food cultures for butter shining through in all its unctuous glory.

“This pop up meal serves as a reminder that even the most distinguished food cultures have a lot more in common, only if we care to look,” believes Ali. This takes the form of interesting dishes like a paya consommè (light soup of goat trotters) with cracker and dip and a kulcha nihari puff with goat’s cheese and caper mustard. “The latter being my idea to have the Lucknowi breakfast staple of nihari drizzled atop a buttery French mille-feuille-like puff. I have discovered several such parallels and complementary flavours and textures overlapping the two food cultures that are so rich.”

However, Ali is quick to bring to the fore an overlooked gendered common ground between both French and Lucknowi cuisines. Something that I, like most, perhaps, have never given much thought to; that being how male-dominated they both are. “Patriarchy plays an important role in both. One where the food of the great French chefs and that of the khansamas in the latter is notorious for overshadowing the women-fronted home style dishes,” rues Ali. “Take the case of Lucknow, where the bazaar food be it the biryanis or the tunday kababs dominate our collective idea of Lucknowi cuisine. This, to the detriment of the home-style dishes made by the women folk. Like a simple, yet scrumptious turnip and meat curry, or the shaami kabab that is as homely as it can get.” This is something both Ali and Sanghavi have sought to course correct via their menu. This means plenty of home-style dishes like her aloo gosht with kalonji (nigella seeds) sourdough and kachumber, all jazzed up in presentation, of course.

Seasonality is another tie-in as far their menu is concerned. “I’m a firm believer that seasonal produce brings out plurality. To that end, we have dishes like a smoked water chestnut and green peppercorn eclair and a winter root (vegetable) salan with the same kalonji sourdough and kachumber as its aloo gosht meat course counterpart,” says Ali who is ready for her imminent pop up in Mumbai that has a slight twist.

Taiyaba Ali (left) and Aarohi Sanghavi.

After a successful run in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru with a primarily non-vegetarian menu, Butter Fingers is all set to pop up in Mumbai later this month at the Magazine St. Kitchen by adding an all-vegetarian menu. But, why so? “It was a combination of several factors. Chief being demand for a vegetarian version. The abundance of seasonal vegetarian produce and the need to do something different for this last pop up for our winter season is another reason. All these propelled the idea of also doing a vegetarian version of the menu in Mumbai,” explains Ali.

To that end, the smartly modified menu now has dishes like a fermented strawberry and white peas tart which is the veritable poster child for seasonal produce. “We’ve also got a rasbhari (cape gooseberry) consommè with cracker and dip that mirrors the paya consommè on the non-veg menu. While our dessert course is a gulabi chai custard with mille-feuille and fresh strawberries,” says Ali.

And what better ‘side act’ to go with some chai than a takeaway goodie bag of allspice nankhatai sablés that ticks all the appropriate boxes; be it Lucknowi spice, French pâtisserie and oodles of butter, of course.



The Butter Fingers seven-course pop-up dinner will be held at Magazine St. Kitchen in Mumbai on 23 and 24 February from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm on both days. The price per person is ₹4,000 inclusive of taxes and unlimited cocktails.

Raul Dias is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer.



An earlier version of the story incorrectly reported that the Mumbai pop-up is an all vegetarian affair. The story has been modified.