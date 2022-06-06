Lavish food menus celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to complete 70 years on the throne. Last weekend was marked as the Queen’s platinum jubilee central weekend to celebrate this historic milestone. Jubilee lunch picnics were organised by Londoners across the city. In this photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, admire a felt art piece by food artist Lucy Sparrow, featuring the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters as they attend the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval in London on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jamie Lorriman / POOL / AFP)
Food and drinks including the Victoria Sponge Cake are displayed on a table at street party in Market Street, in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, in central England on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Cake decorations of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and a corgi sit next to cakes a jubilee party at the village hall in Canwick, northeast England, on June 5, 2022, (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
A cake with decorations depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a table during a street party in Alfriston, East Sussex, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
A giant Wedding Cake is paraded during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)
Guests gather around a cake competition at a jubilee party at the village hall in Canwick, northeast England, on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. Millions of people were expected to attend Big Jubilee Lunch picnics, as a long weekend of festivities to honour Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee concludes. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
