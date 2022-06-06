Lavish food menus celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to complete 70 years on the throne. Last weekend was marked as the Queen’s platinum jubilee central weekend to celebrate this historic milestone. Jubilee lunch picnics were organised by Londoners across the city. In this photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, admire a felt art piece by food artist Lucy Sparrow, featuring the Platinum Pudding, scotch eggs and fruit platters as they attend the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval in London on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jamie Lorriman / POOL / AFP)