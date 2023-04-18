A quiche approved by the king of the United Kingdom The royal family has released the recipe of a quiche to mark the coronation of Charles III /food/discover/king-charles-iii-coronation-quiche-111681825820534.html 111681825820534 story

In the 1953, when Elizabeth II was officially crowned as queen of the United Kingdom , a special dish marked the historic event. Known as coronation chicken, or Poulet Reine Elizabeth, it has an India-inspired curry base with flavours that were popular in the United Kingdom during that time. Laced with turmeric and curry powder (available in the UK), this creamy dish is eaten with bread, salads and used as sandwich stuffing.

For a coronation that will take after almost 70 years, there’s a new dish to celebrate the momentous occasion. It’s a vegetarian quiche layered with cheddar cheese, spinach and tarragon. The idea of a coronation dish is, it should be easy to recreate at home, comforting enough for indoor dining as well as travel well for outdoor events and picnics.

The Royal Family’s website, www.royal.uk, has stated that the recipe has been picked by King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, in the hope that it will be the ‘centrepiece’ for coronation lunches, picnics and events. The coronation will take place next month on May 6 and preparations are in full swing. The website says the recipe can be ‘easily adapted to suit different tastes and preferences.’ It has the detailed recipe with ingredients and preparation process. The whole thing can be downloaded, printed and pinned to your kitchen board. The website describes the dish as, “A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of Spinach, Broad Beans and fresh Tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!” To find the recipe on the website www.royal.uk, search for The Coronation Quiche.

Also read | The secrets of India's royal kitchens