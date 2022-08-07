Is this $30,000-dinner cruise the most expensive meal yet?

It takes a lot to make waves in the Hamptons, but Dom Pérignon has raised the bar on yacht charters out East this summer. Instead of merely popping bottles of the quintessential bubbly on your boat, you can now arrange to charter the brand’s custom-designed, 88-foot yacht and be treated to dinner from Masa Takayama, chef of the three-Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Masa in New York City.

Guests, who reserve the cruise, will have four hours aboard a Sanlorenzo yacht. A chauffeur, glasses of Dom Pérignon, an onboard butler and DJ, and a unique omakase menu created by the Masa mastermind are all included.

Takayama's menu is designed to pair with three of Dom Pérignon’s latest Champagnes: vintage 2012, rosé 2008, and vintage 2003 Plénitude 2. If you care about being first, this is the first time that his omakase experience has been offered aboard a yacht.

The meal will be prepared in the yacht’s open kitchen, so you can watch the chefs in action if you grow tired of the views of the peninsula’s quiet natural beauty and massive waterfront mansions from the sun deck. The yacht has a minimalist, black-and-white color palette with ample outdoor and air-conditioned indoor space.

The omakase experience costs $30,000 for the four-hour cruise for as many as six guests. It departs from Sag Harbor Village Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. If $30,000 is out of your budget, Dom Pérignon offers other packages, including a caviar and Champagne cruise, beginning at $15,000.

