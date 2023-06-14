Follow these influencers on Instagram to up your dessert game These five bakers are perfect for beginners looking to make delicious desserts /food/discover/instagram-influencers-baking-dessert-beginners-111686724173785.html 111686724173785 story

We are all guilty of scrolling mindlessly on Instagram. Instead, the app can be used to learn a new skill or get back in touch with an old hobby. These baking influencers have various simple recipes for cakes, brownies, and other desserts on their profiles. They also offer advice for common problems like sunken cakes or dry ones, making them perfect to follow for beginners.

Arushi Hasija - @millsandbuns

Arushi Hasija is a baker who makes different kinds of tea cakes, popsicles, cinnamon buns and other sweet treats on her Instagram page. She also hosts online live workshops so beginners can bake along with her.

Pooja Ganeriwala - @loveandflourbypooja

With all recipes and recorded video lessons available online for free, Pooja Ganeriwala might be one of the best influencers for beginner-friendly baking. Not only does she have recipe posts showing healthy desserts like semolina cake, she also showcases seasonal produce like mango cookies or jamun jam. Furthermore, she offers tips such as how to test baking powder and baking soda or what size of cake pan to use for the best results. She also hosts live online sessions for beginners.

Anjali Johny - @bakesalotlady

With a focus on chocolate, Anjali Johny shows how to make everything from cakes to tarts and ice cream sandwiches that come together in less than an hour. Apart from baking recipes, she has recipes for indulgent beverages (read: hot chocolate), and savouries, like crispy sweet potato chips, and no knead pizza dough.

Saloni Mehta - @pastrybysaloni

Saloni Mehta has a range of tutorials for desserts, from creamy cheesecakes to rich fluffy cakes. She especially focuses on vegan and eggless baking, with recipes for all her dishes accessible online. You can also find conversions for the measurements of ingredients in her highlights section, which always comes in handy.

Sahil Garg - @pastrychefsahil

Alongside running a Patisserie called Petit Paris, Sahil Garg also shows his followers how to create decadent sweets like floral cupcake bouquets or chocolate salted caramel cakes. He also shares tips on how to decorate using shards of sugar and how to get the perfect shade of frosting.