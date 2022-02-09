Indulgent DIY kits for Valentine’s Day

In a foodie’s love language, coffee, croissants and an indulgent homemade meal rank high. Valentine’s Day offers yet another reason to pamper with food, whether one is ultra mushy or prefers to spend the day in solitude with a ‘Valentine’s Day survival kit’.

Bespoke cookie art

Fancy a bit of customised art? cheer cookie co. has introduced the 'i heartnotes’ collection to create personalised love notes on cookies. The best news is that they ship pan India.

Order on @cheercookieco, Instagram

Coffee and breakfast

Breakfast In Bed with Bread Co

Mumbai’s Mag Street Bread Co partnered with Nandan coffee for a breakfast-in-bed Valentine’s hamper. The box for two contains the bakery’s crowd-pleasing brie danish, double chocolate croissant, granola and a pair of palmiers, along with a bottle of black coffee. It is available on pre-order only.

Order on @magstreetbreadco, Instagram

Raise a toast

Cocktail kits from Swizzle

Bengaluru-based cocktail kit brand, Swizzle, has three hampers for Valentine’s Day complete with chocolate, roses and ingredients to stir up a drink—or two—at home. Pre-order these hampers for a discount.

Order on swizzle.in

The V-day survival kit

The Valentine’s Day Survival Kit from Araku Cafe, Bangalore

Because, why not! Whatever the status of your relationship, there’s no reason to not indulge in comfort food. Think sweet potato fries, duck sausages, chicken with split cream and more. The V-Day survival kit is available at Araku coffee in Bengaluru for pre-order.

To book, visit @arakucoffeein, Instagram

Cook a gourmet meal

A DIY kit by JW Sahar

Mumbai’s JW Sahar has introduced multi-course DIY meals and drinks kits to prepare a luxurious meal accompanied by cocktails. For food, one can pick from Asian, Indian and European. The cocktail kits, with in-house premises and garnishes, will complete the meal experience.

To book, call 022 6882 8888 or WhatsApp on +91 9136981955

The OG breakfast

Breakfast with CAARA Cooking Kit

If you are in a long distance relationship, this hamper is for you. The Breakfast with CAARA cooking kit is not limited to food; it also contains kitchen essentials like a mixing bowl and measuring cups, along with ingredients for ragi pancakes. It’s sold as a family hamper, but one could try and request them to thrown in a Valentine’s day note. Or, in the name of self love, get it for yourself.

To buy, visit caara.com/collections/gifts-hampers-for-occasions

