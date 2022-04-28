Indian Accent will open in Mumbai by end of 2022

One of the world’s best restaurants is set to open in Mumbai this year. Indian Accent will start operations in the city by the end of 2022. Touted as one of the most awarded restaurants in India, it will be located at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Also read: A taste of what's on the menu for Masque's new head chef

The parent company of Indian Accent, EHV International, signed an agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to bring the restaurant to Mumbai. After buying the majority stack of top Indian fashion brands, such as Rahul Mishra and Abraham & Thakore, RIL aims to expand its food portfolio with premium dining restaurants. Earlier in the year, Jio World Drive partnered with chef Ritu Dalmia’s company Diva to open the trattoria-style Italian restaurant Motodo in the same area.

Rohit Khattar, chairperson of EHV Hospitality shared with the press that they have been looking for a suitable location in the city for several years, and the search ends now. Mumbai’s prohibitive rents, high running costs and complex licensing processes have proved to be challenging for the best restaurateurs. Indian Accent opened in New York and London—although the London restaurant closed in the pandemic—before entering another city in India. The New York restaurant has been listed in the Michelin Guide too.

In Mumbai, culinary director Manish Mehrotra will oversee the menu, but the man running the show will be executive chef Shantanu Mehrotra who helms the restaurant in Delhi as well. The head chef is Rijul Sharma and the bar programme will be planned by mixologist Varun Sharma who has earned accolades for his gin cocktails at EVH-owned Comorin in Gurugram.

The 80-seater premium dining space will have two private dining areas with decor accents borrowed from Mumbai’s Art Deco movement.

Also read: The chef who quit engineering to chase his dreams