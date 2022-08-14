Independence Day: Brunches with diverse flavours of India

A pan-Indian spread at the JW Marriott, Bengaluru buffet

Celebrate the diverse cuisines of our country at JW Marriott, Bengaluru. The brunch buffet includes an action station to sample Gujarati food, a Delhi chaat stand, delicious Kolkata chowmein, dishes like gobi mussalam, lahori murg charga and seafood from south India. End the meal with desserts like the qubani ka meetha, mishti doi, ghewar and jalebis. At the JW Marriott, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru; price non-alcoholic brunch ₹2250, alcoholic brunch ₹4150, champagne brunch ₹6150; Call 8884494037

Biryani as part of JW Marriott, Bengaluru's Independence Day brunch.

A thali for charity at The Bombay Canteen

Head to Bombay Canteen for their annual Independence Day Daawat. Proceeds from the event will go to farmers of the Cheduputtu village in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, to help them restore the health of the soil on their farmland. Fittingly this year’s spread focuses on celebrating the produce of the soil. The meal will be served thali-style on a banana leaf and features dishes like millet haleem from Hyderabad, matar makai nimona from Banaras, dum rajma from Punjab, chicken varuval from Tamil Nadu and bohri kheema with rice pilaf and maska pao. Also enjoy chilled kokum sharbat from Maharashtra, celebratory tiranga barfi and coconut-toffee milk cake. At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai; time 11 am to 4 pm; No reservations. First come, first serve.

The Independence Day Daawat thali at The Bombay Canteen.

Weekend getaway at Angsana, Oasis Spa and Resort, Bengaluru

Celebrate Independence Day with a long weekend trip to Angsana, Oasis Spa and Resort. The resort’s brunch pays homage to cuisines from around the country. Sample dishes like Delhi-style Murgh changezi, Amritsari machchi, Peshawari chole, Goan prawn curry, Maharashtrian ragda pattice, kori gassi, Andhra-style pulasa pulusa, Hyderabadi sofyani biryani, Kerala-style appam kurma and Bengali palang chhanar kofta. At Angsana, Oasis Spa and Resort, Bengaluru; price ₹17,500 package to stay, brunch worth ₹2,500 included; Call 9845211036.

Brunch featuring dishes from across the country at Angsana, Oasis Spa and Resort, Bengaluru.

Traditional Punjabi food at Pritam in Mumbai

Located in the heart of central Mumbai, in Dadar, Pritam is believed to be the restaurant that first introduced Butter Chicken to Mumbai. It is offering dishes considered to be popular since pre-Independence India to mark Independence Day. Enjoy a menu offering dal makhani - slow-cooked for 14 hours and served with soft and warm parathas and kulchas. Also tuck in to Amritsari Chhole Kulche, Baingan ka Bharta, Lasooni Palak, Murg Methi Bahaar, Purani Dilli Murg Shaan au Shaukat, Murg Bharta, Tandoori Chicken and Chaiji di Churi Roti.

Signature Dal Makhani at Pritam, Mumbai.

Tiranga-themed lunch at Hyatt Centric MG Road, Bengaluru

Celebrate this Independence Day at Hyatt Centric MG Road with a special buffet designed to reflect the saffron, emerald green and the pristine white of the Indian national flag. Try dishes like the Tiranga Murg Tikka, fresh hot saffron coloured Jalebis, Trio Mousse Pastry and enjoy both a visual treat and a delicious feast. At Hyatt Centric MG Road, Bengaluru; price ₹1499; time: 12:30 to 03:30pm; Call 9591510193

Saffron coloured jalebis at the buffet at Hyatt Centric MG Road, Bengaluru

Pan-Indian brunch at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru

This buffet at the Sheraton Grand features dishes from across states. Enjoy pudina chicken fry from Karnataka, Awadhi style mahi tikka from Lucknow, kothimbir vadi from Maharashtra, Tangra-style chili paneer of Kolkata, Peanut kishmoor from Goa, Kannadiga tanga manga sundal, and traditional Hyderabadi gosht biryani. At the Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru; Time:12:30 to 4 pm; price non-alcoholic brunch ₹2400, brunch with alcohol ₹3400.

Sheraton Bengaluru

Sunday Brunch at Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru

Commemorate Independence Day a day early on Sunday 14 August at BG’s Poolside Bar and Grill at Couryard by Marriott with their ‘Incredible India’ brunch. Enjoy the tasty and patriotically-named dishes like Mere Desh Ke kabab ki Galiyan, Desi Nukaad ki Chat, Mittee Da Swad , Khushbudar Mere Watan Ke Chawal ,Bhatti Da Roti and Hindustan Ki Mithas. Indulge in your favorite street food, kebabs, different styles of biryani from Lucknow to Hyderabad and a variety of traditional sweets. At Courtyard by Marriott, Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru; Time: 12:30 to 4pm; price ₹1999; Call 9513653156

