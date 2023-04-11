In the mood for mangoes? From dessert shops to restaurants and cafes, here’s a list of places that offer summer menus with the king of fruits /food/discover/in-the-mood-for-mangoes-111681220693212.html 111681220693212 story

In the food world, summer equates to juicy, pulpy, sweet mangoes—the abiding theme for cheesecake, mithai and chaats this season. Bakers and chefs put on their thinking caps to create mango special menus to showcase the fruit in the best possible way. To complete the food experience, there are cocktails to accompany starters and small plates. Here are five places you can visit or Swiggy to fulfil your mango craving:

Khatta, meetha

Fancy a palak aamras chaat? Khandani Rajdhani outlets across cities, like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, have launched a mango menu sparkling with mithais, snacks, kheer, pulao and chaats. There’s kachi kairi dhokla, aam jalebis and mango sabudana kheer. The menu will end on 31 May.

The sweetest thing

If mango season is here, can sticky rice puddings be far behind? Love & Cheesecake outlets in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR offers this appetising sweet dish along with Tres de Leche and mango almond cheesecake in the seasonal menu, The Sweet Taste of Summer Collection.

Everything mango…

From food to drinks at Jamjar Diner in Bandra West and Andheri West in Mumbai. The drinks menu has lip-smacking options with Mango Cilantro Slush, iced tea and Mango Chilli Margarita. Complete the meal with dessert options that include mango cheesecake and creamy mango sorbet. The menu will end on 5 May.

A multi-course experience

Mumbai’s Poco Loco offers a complete mango-loaded meal experience with salads, mains and desserts accompanied by cocktails. The Spanish-Mexican tapas bar has cold soups, salads, and tacos stuffed with mangoes and salsa. The small plates section makes mango shines with options like Habanero Prawns Taco with mango salsa and Twin Mango Tartare.