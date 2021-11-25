In photos: The growth cycle of plants in a hydroponic farm

Hydroponic farming doesn’t require soil and it’s considered to be a more environment-friendly manner of growing food. Here’s a visual journey of how seed pellets are nurtured to produce kale, spinach and salad leaves at AquaVerti Farms in Montreal, Canada. (Photo: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
A seed pellet is placed in a substrate—a soilless growing medium which retains water and nutrition. The photo was taken at AquaVerti farms in Canada. As per a Bloomberg story, the farm generates 40 tons of mixed greens annually and it's expanding by adding a 17,000 square feet area which will ‘quadruple the production capacity’. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
Romaine leaves sprout at Aquaverti Farms, Canada. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
A worker waters the plants at Aquaverti Hydroponic farms. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
A photo to show how roots are embedded in the substrate. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
Baby lettuce being harvested at Aquaverti hydroponic farm. Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
Kale being weighed for packing at Aquaverti farms. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)
Packed and ready to be shipped. Hydroponic farming is considered to be more environment friendly for it doesn't deplete the soil, requires less water and needs none or minimal pesticides. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg)