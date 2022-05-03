Home > Food> Discover > In photos: The art of making vermicelli for Eid

In photos: The art of making vermicelli for Eid Ever wondered how raw vermicelli is made for the beloved sevaiyan kheer? Here's a behind-the-scenes look of vendors who prepare this essential ingredient with great skill /food/discover/in-photos-the-art-of-making-vermicelli-for-eid-111651551284608.html

Like noodles, strands of flour are pulled repeatedly to form thin strings of vermicelli. The photo was taken in Hyderabad. (Courtesy; Noah Seelam/AFP) The vermicelli strands are hung on bamboo sticks and sundried for hours. The photo was taken in Prayagraj. (Courtesy: PTI) In the absence of skilled human hands, machines are used to create strings of vermicelli. The photo was taken at a factory in Allahabad. (Courtesy: Sanjay Kanojia/ AFP) Sun-drying vermicelli in Lahore, Pakistan. (Courtesy: Arif Ali/ AFP) Strings of vermicelli are separated like luscious silk threads for drying and packing at a factory in Karachi, Pakistan. (Courtesy: Fareed Khan/AP) Sun-drying vermicelli is a norm across the world. This photo was taken in Bhopal. (Courtesy: PTI) Kneading kilos of dough for vermicelli in a workshop in Kolkata. (Courtesy: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP) A vendor fries vermicelli for customers at a shop in Karachi. (Courtesy: Asif Hassan / AFP) A vendor arranges different types of vermicelli for customers at a roadside stall in Bengaluru. (Courtesy: Manjunath Kiran/AFP) FIRST PUBLISHED

