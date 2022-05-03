advertisement

In photos: The art of making vermicelli for Eid

Ever wondered how raw vermicelli is made for the beloved sevaiyan kheer? Here's a behind-the-scenes look of vendors who prepare this essential ingredient with great skill 

Like noodles, strands of flour are pulled repeatedly to form thin strings of vermicelli. The photo was taken in Hyderabad. (Courtesy; Noah Seelam/AFP)
The vermicelli strands are hung on bamboo sticks and sundried for hours. The photo was taken in Prayagraj. (Courtesy: PTI)
In the absence of skilled human hands, machines are used to create strings of vermicelli. The photo was taken at a factory in Allahabad. (Courtesy: Sanjay Kanojia/ AFP)
Sun-drying vermicelli in Lahore, Pakistan. (Courtesy: Arif Ali/ AFP)
Strings of vermicelli are separated like luscious silk threads for drying and packing at a factory in Karachi, Pakistan. (Courtesy: Fareed Khan/AP)
Sun-drying vermicelli is a norm across the world. This photo was taken in Bhopal. (Courtesy: PTI)
Kneading kilos of dough for vermicelli in a workshop in Kolkata. (Courtesy: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP)
A vendor fries vermicelli for customers at a shop in Karachi. (Courtesy: Asif Hassan / AFP)
A vendor arranges different types of vermicelli for customers at a roadside stall in Bengaluru. (Courtesy: Manjunath Kiran/AFP)
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    03.05.2022 | 03:30 PM IST

