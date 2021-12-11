advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Discover > In photos: Meet the baker who makes desserts with algae 

In photos: Meet the baker who makes desserts with algae 

A baker in Germany has partnered with a technical university in Munich to experiment with algae in pastries 

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 11.12.2021  |  06:00 PM IST
Trays of tartelettes with algae are displayed in a bakery in Moosinning near Munich, Germany. They have been conceptualised by baker Ludovic Gerboin who experimenting with different types of algae in his bakery. He joined hands with the Technical University of Munich to make oil from bread scraps as an alternative to palm oil. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Trays of tartelettes with algae are displayed in a bakery in Moosinning near Munich, Germany. They have been conceptualised by baker Ludovic Gerboin who experimenting with different types of algae in his bakery. He joined hands with the Technical University of Munich to make oil from bread scraps as an alternative to palm oil. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Ludovic Gerboin—who has French roots—poses with pastries made with algae. He uses powdered and pureed algae in his desserts. 
Baker Ludovic Gerboin—who has French roots—poses with pastries made with algae. He uses powdered and pureed algae in his desserts. 
A close-up shot of a decadent tartlet infused with algae. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
A close-up shot of a decadent tartlet infused with algae. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Gerboin fries dough in oil obtained from leftover bread in his bakery in Moosinning near Munich, Germany, (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Gerboin fries dough in oil obtained from leftover bread in his bakery in Moosinning near Munich, Germany, (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Different types of algae placed in a refrigerator at the Technical University in Garching near Munich, Germany, December 10, 2021. The Alga Technical Center at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has partnered with baker Gerboin to experiment with algae varieties in desserts, and are attempting to make oil from bread scraps to replace palm oil. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Different types of algae placed in a refrigerator at the Technical University in Garching near Munich, Germany, December 10, 2021. The Alga Technical Center at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has partnered with baker Gerboin to experiment with algae varieties in desserts, and are attempting to make oil from bread scraps to replace palm oil. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Gerboin layers fruit paste over pureed algae to create a dessert in his Munich bakery. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Gerboin layers fruit paste over pureed algae to create a dessert in his Munich bakery. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)

advertisement

advertisement

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    11.12.2021 | 06:00 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. A love letter to Bengal's peeyaj koli
  2. Tips on swinging that book club meet even without reading the book 
  3. How to manage your holiday blues
  4. How to curate your own movie night 
  5. Give your home a festive makeover with bespoke lighting

advertisement

Next Story