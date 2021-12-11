In photos: Meet the baker who makes desserts with algae 

Trays of tartelettes with algae are displayed in a bakery in Moosinning near Munich, Germany. They have been conceptualised by baker Ludovic Gerboin who experimenting with different types of algae in his bakery. He joined hands with the Technical University of Munich to make oil from bread scraps as an alternative to palm oil. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Ludovic Gerboin—who has French roots—poses with pastries made with algae. He uses powdered and pureed algae in his desserts.
A close-up shot of a decadent tartlet infused with algae. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Gerboin fries dough in oil obtained from leftover bread in his bakery in Moosinning near Munich, Germany, (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Different types of algae placed in a refrigerator at the Technical University in Garching near Munich, Germany, December 10, 2021. The Alga Technical Center at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has partnered with baker Gerboin to experiment with algae varieties in desserts, and are attempting to make oil from bread scraps to replace palm oil. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)
Baker Gerboin layers fruit paste over pureed algae to create a dessert in his Munich bakery. (Photo: Lukas Barth, Reuters)