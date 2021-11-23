In photos: How the US prepares for Thanksgiving  

Thanksgiving will be celebrated in the United States of America on November 25 this year. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln announced a national day of Thanksgiving which is now celebrated as an annual holiday. The festival borrows from the Native American tradition of expressing gratitude for the autumn harvest and giving unconditionally. The celebrations include food with roasted stuffed turkey as the coveted centrepiece of the dining table as well as acts of charity. (Photo: Pixabay)