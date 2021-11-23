In photos: How the US prepares for Thanksgiving  

Thanksgiving will be celebrated in the United States of America on November 25 this year. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln announced a national day of Thanksgiving which is now celebrated as an annual holiday. The festival borrows from the Native American tradition of expressing gratitude for the autumn harvest and giving unconditionally. The celebrations include food with roasted stuffed turkey as the coveted centrepiece of the dining table as well as acts of charity. (Photo: Pixabay)
Turkeys on a farm in Orefield, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Nearly every component of the traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, from the disposable aluminum turkey roasting pan to the coffee and pie, will cost more this year, according to agricultural economists, farmers and grocery executives, The New York Times reports. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg
A Narragansett heritage turkey spreads his feathers at Elmwood Stock Farm ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Workers bag turkeys at a farm in Orefield, Pennsylvania, U.S. (Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)
Smoked turkeys are displayed for sale in a grocery store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP)
Volunteers with the Allegheny West Foundation distribute Thanksgiving meals at the Panati Recreation Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden serve food to soldiers and their families at Fort Bragg to mark the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)