In photos: Around the world in iftar meals

Snacks and fruits were laid out for iftar in a mosque in Surat on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Muslims gather for the fast breaking iftar meal, offered by the Christian community of Mosul, in Ithe Iraqi northern city, on April 9, 2022, during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Old Delhi-based online community, Purani Dilli Walo Ki Baatein, has lined up food walks for both iftar (the evening feast) and Sehri (food consumed before dawn). HT Print
Displaced Syrians share a collective iftar meal, donated by the independent civil society organisation ULFAH with support from Malaysia , near the city of al-Bab in the north of Syria's Aleppo province. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM, AFP)
A volunteer distributes iftar meals, for people to break their fasts, during the holy month of Ramzan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ahmed Yosri, Reuters)
A man serves customers iftar meals to break their fast at a roadside food court in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Dita Alangkara, AP)
A man prepares iftar food for Muslim devotees during the holy month of Ramzan in Kathmandu. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
Food is kept on a placard by Muslim protestors for iftar in Colombo, Sri Lanka. There is an unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation and protestors demand the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Photo by Dinuka Liyanawatte, Reuters)
A man serves food and beverages during iftar in front of a mosque along the Jazeera State highway in the village of al-Nuba, about 50 kilometres south of Sudan's capital. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
King Mohammed VI of Morocco (center) offers an iftar meal in honor of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (third left). Crown Prince of Morocco, Prince Moulay Hassan (second right) and Prince Moulay Rachid's King's brother (second left) join him at the residence of the Royal King in Salé, Morocco. (Photo by Moroccan Royal Palace, via AP)
FIRST PUBLISHED
11.04.2022
03:00 PM IST
