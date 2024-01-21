Photos: Inside an ice-cream theme park Pattaya's Great and Grand Sweet Destination is dedicated to ice-creams, candies and childhood treats /food/discover/icecream-theme-park-pattaya-111705825550956.html 111705825550956 story

An aerial photograph taken on Saturday shows visitors taking pictures in front of colorful candy-land themed sculptures at the Great and Grand Sweet Destination, an ice-cream cafe and theme park in Pattaya. (Photo by Manan Vatsyayana, AFP)