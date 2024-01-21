Photos: Inside an ice-cream theme park
Pattaya's Great and Grand Sweet Destination is dedicated to ice-creams, candies and childhood treats
An aerial photograph taken on Saturday shows visitors taking pictures in front of colorful candy-land themed sculptures at the Great and Grand Sweet Destination, an ice-cream cafe and theme park in Pattaya.
(Photo by Manan Vatsyayana, AFP)
AFP
21.01.2024 | 02:28 PM IST
Visitors walk amid colourful candy-land themed sculptures at the ice-cream and candy-themed amusement park.
(Photo by Manan Vatsyayana, AFP)
The amusement park opened in November 2020 with a massive ice cream shop.
(Photo by Manan Vatsyayana, AFP)
They have sweet shops too and one can buy assorted desserts boxes with brownies and donuts.
(Photo by Manan Vatsyayana, AFP)
With gingerbread houses, huge doughnut structure and a cascading cake waterfall, the place is a dessert lover's dream come to life.
(Photo by Manan Vatsyayana, AFP)
