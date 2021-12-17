advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Food> Discover > How a soup made by slaves for their masters became a cultural symbol

How a soup made by slaves for their masters became a cultural symbol

A thick pumpkin soup from Haiti—considered a symbol of freedom from colonial rule—is recognised by the UNESCO as a prized cultural heritage

In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, street vendors ready ingredients to make soup to sell in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The United Nations cultural agency has on Thursday inscribed a traditional Haitian soup recipe that was cooked by African slaves for their owners on the prized intangible cultural heritage list. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, street vendors ready ingredients to make soup to sell in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The United Nations cultural agency has on Thursday inscribed a traditional Haitian soup recipe that was cooked by African slaves for their owners on the prized intangible cultural heritage list. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

By Reuters

LAST UPDATED 17.12.2021  |  02:00 PM IST

Haitians on Thursday celebrated U.N. cultural agency UNESCO'S declaration that the country's traditional pumpkin soup known as "soup joumou" is of intangible cultural value to humanity, a rare bright spot for a country battered by tragedy this year.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read | Vikas Khanna's pots, pans and a family story about partition

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

The soup is a slightly spicy delicacy that is typically enjoyed on New Year's Day. It often includes beef or goat, as well as pasta, potatoes and carrots.

During the years of French colonial slavery it was served only to slave masters, but it became a symbol of freedom for nation's majority Black population when Haiti gained independence on January 1, 1804.

"Soup joumou reminds us of the sacrifices our ancestors made to fight slavery and racism on earth," wrote former foreign minister Claude Joseph on Twitter. "I welcome this news with a lot of pride and emotion."

advertisement

advertisement

The decision was made during UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being held online this week.

"It is a celebratory dish, deeply rooted in Haitian identity, and its preparation promotes social cohesion and belonging among communities," UNESCO wrote in a statement.

Other culinary traditions on UNESCO's Intangible Heritage list include the preparation of Korean fermented cabbage known as kimchi, a flattened sourdough bread called il-ftira made in Malta and "hawker food" served on the streets of Singapore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Also read | This holiday season, be daring in your festive food pairings

advertisement

advertisement

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    17.12.2021 | 02:00 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vikas Khanna's pots, pans and a family story about partition
  2. Trans youth denied hormones at greater suicide risk: study
  3. How SaffronStays changed weekend getaways with vacation homes
  4. Leaving behind friends and jobs, some Afghans walk to Europe
  5. Five books for the year-end holidays

advertisement

Next Story